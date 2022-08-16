Queiroga says he will not declare public health alert

posted on 08/15/2022 20:10



“Now I ask: let’s suppose that I recognized today, what would change?”, said the Minister of Health – (credit: Ed Alves/CB)

In a decision contrary to the World Health Organization (WHO), the minister of health, Marcelo Queiroga, ruled out, this Monday (15/8), the possibility of declaring a public health emergency for monkeypox. The international entity issued an alert in which it points to Brazil as the country that had the biggest increase in cases in a week.

“Espin (public health emergency) has criteria to be recognized. USA and Australia were the only ones that recognized it. So far I have not received a technical request from the area to consider whether or not to issue an ordinance in relation to Espin. Now I ask: let’s suppose that I recognized today, what was going to change?”, said the official.

Between July 22 and August 7, Brazil jumped from 592 to 1,721 cases, an increase of 190.7%. The disease has spread across the country, and according to the Ministry of Health, there are 2,747 confirmed cases as of this Monday. São Paulo is the state that accumulates the largest number, with 1,919 diagnoses.

Last week, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) asked the minister to declare a state of emergency. As with covid-19, the Brazilian judiciary acted to demand speed from the federal government for a response to the new health crisis.

containment measures

The first death from the disease was confirmed on July 29, the same date on which the Emergency Operations Center (COE) of the Ministry of Health against monkeypox was created, which replaced the monkeypox monitoring room, commanded by the ministry.

A schedule for the application of the vaccine against the disease should be finalized this week. The minister foresees the purchase of 50,000 of these vaccines, with a forecast that the shipment of 20,000 doses will arrive in the country next month. The rest would only be available in November.

There is also the intention to acquire the antiviral tecovirimat, approved in the United States against smallpox by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Neither of the two products passed the evaluation of the Brazilian Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The entity reported that it is focusing on the analysis of six products, which aims to detect the disease and rapid testing.