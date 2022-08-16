‘Quérimbora’: themed party inspired by Juma from ‘Pantanal’ goes viral on social media; meet | wetland

“Querimbora”, perhaps, is one of the most talked about expressions of 2022 and it is not for less that it is taking all the places. Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) speech in Pantanal became the theme of a children’s party at a venture in Rio de Janeiro and, of course, ended up going viral on social media. This Monday, one of the publications with the images of the event personalized with jaguar prints already had more than 65 thousand likes.
The idea came from a former client of Sandra Teixeira da Silva, 42, who has been working with party decoration since 2012. When she was enchanted by the drawings created by illustrator Petit Abel, Sandra made a special art for Lorena’s party.
“For the decoration, I looked for materials that totally reminiscent of the aesthetics of the Pantanal, such as jaguar prints, the mini plush jaguar, all the green present”, explains Sandra. “What caught my attention in the art was ‘Querimbora’, which I believe many people identify with Juma’s attitude of wanting to leave anywhere and I believe that was the reason that the photos went viral”
A fan of the nine o’clock soap opera, she bets that Juma has fallen in love with the public for his spontaneous attitudes, in which many identify with always wanting to return to their home. “It’s a bit of that thing of being quiet at home”, the entrepreneur laughs.
Happy with the repercussion of the publications on social networks, Sandra says that she has not yet received many budgets for the decorated party. What remains is gratitude for having the work so viewed on the web.
“Only I know the years of struggle I’ve had in this field and how difficult the opportunities have become, even more so in the pandemic, so it’s very good to have this appreciation. But I’m still not reaping the financial fruits of all this repercussion, I’m hopeful that get better,” she says.
Juma’s drawings and speech were originally created by Petit Abel, which also went viral on the web. He received over 14,000 hits on his publication.
