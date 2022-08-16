‘Quérimbora’: themed party inspired by Juma from ‘Pantanal’ goes viral on social media; meet | wetland

“Querimbora”, perhaps, is one of the most talked about expressions of 2022 and it is not for less that it is taking all the places. Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) speech in Pantanal became the theme of a children’s party at a venture in Rio de Janeiro and, of course, ended up going viral on social media. This Monday, one of the publications with the images of the event personalized with jaguar prints already had more than 65 thousand likes.