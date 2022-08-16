Read Ipec poll results for president in 6 states

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) wins in 3 of the 6 states whose IPEC survey released a survey this Tuesday (16.Aug.2022). President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) leads only in the Federal District. In Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul, there is a technical tie.

The company that carried out the research, Ipec, presents itself as Intelligence in Research and Consulting. It is a for-profit enterprise, like almost all the others that do electoral research in Brazil, despite calling itself “Institute”. The enterprise is commanded by executives linked to the former Ibope (which closed its doors in January 2021). The statistician Márcia Cavallari is presented as CEO of Ipec.

Sao Paulo

Read the results:

Lula (PT): 43%;

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 31%;

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7%;

Simone Tebet (MDB): 3%;

Vera Lúcia (PSTU): 1%;

Others: 3%;

Blank/null: 9%;

Don’t know: 4%.

The survey interviewed 1,200 people from August 12 to 14, 2022 in 59 municipalities in São Paulo. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The research was contracted by Grupo Globo and cost R$ 93,398.65. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-04035/2022.

Minas Gerais

Read the results:

Lula (PT): 42%;

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 29%;

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 5%;

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2%;

Vera Lucia (PSTU): 0%;

Others: 4%;

Blank/null: 10%;

Don’t know: 9%.

The survey surveyed 1,200 voters from August 12 to 14, 2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The research was contracted by the TV station Rede Globo for R$ 93,456.52. The registration with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is BR-05666/2022.

Rio de Janeiro

Read the results:

Lula (PT): 41%;

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 37%;

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 5%;

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2%;

Vera Lúcia (PSTU): 1%;

Others: 0%;

Blank/null: 8%;

Don’t know: 5%.

The survey surveyed 1,200 people from August 12 to 14, 2022. The margin of error is 3 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. It is registered with the TRE-RJ (Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro) with the number RJ-08527/2022 and with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) with the number BR-03082/2022. It cost R$ 93,456.52 and was paid by the TV station Rede Globo.

Rio Grande do Sul

Read the results:

Lula (PT): 40%;

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 35%;

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7%;

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2%;

Vera Lúcia (PSTU): 1%;

Others: 0%;

Blank/null: 7%;

Don’t know: 7%.

The survey heard 1,008 people from August 12 to 15, 2022 in 56 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The survey was contracted by RBS Participações – an affiliate of Globo – and cost R$ 82,150.41. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-04133/2022 and with the TRE-RS (Regional Electoral Court of Rio Grande do Sul) with the number RS-08381/2022.

Pernambuco

Read the results:

Lula (PT): 63%;

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 22%;

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 4%;

Simone Tebet (MDB): 1%;

Vera Lúcia (PSTU): 1%;

Others: 0%;

Blank/null: 6%;

Don’t know: 3%.

The survey surveyed 1,200 voters from August 12 to 14, 2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The research was contracted by Grupo Globo for R$ 93,630.23. The registration with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is BR-09411_2022.

Federal District

Read the results:

Lula (PT): 32%;

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 40%;

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 9%;

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2%;

Vera Lúcia (PSTU): 1%;

Others: 1%;

Blank/null: 8%;

Don’t know: 6%.

The survey interviewed 1,200 people from August 12 to 14, 2022, in Brasília. The margin of error is 3 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-02251/2022. It cost R$93,456.52 and was paid for by Grupo Globo.