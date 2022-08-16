Record is between two ex-BBB’s to compose A Fazenda 14. Know who

After the column exclusively reported that influencers Deolane Bezerra and Pétala Barreiros will be in the next season of A Fazenda 14, this columnist reveals two more names that are being debated internally by Record. They are from two ex-BBB’s of recent editions that caused a lot during their participation: Natália Deodato, from BBB22, and Arthur Picoli, from BBB21.

The production of A Fazenda is in doubt among the participants precisely because of the individual trajectory that each of them has traveled. Natália, during her participation in BBB22, was marked as the one she likes to cause, she has sincerity on the tip of her tongue and no wonder she was affectionately nicknamed Bad Nat by internet users.

After her departure from the program, Natália collected headaches with her former agency, which managed her social networks, and shared with her followers the frustration of administrators not taking on commitments while she was confined. In addition, it is known that the sister is not going through her best financial phase.

Arthur Picoli, from BBB21, in addition to not running away from bullshit, has the same combative profile and does not accept to hear insults. His passage from the global reality was marked by conflicts, now resolved with Fiuk, and by the turbulent relationship with the actress and also ex-BBB, Carla Diaz.

Unlike Natália, Arthur is the darling of the brands and collects some important contracts, such as Flamengo, which led him to join the squad of the seven-a-side soccer team and even be a presenter on FLATV. Arthur also starred in an advertisement with Brahma, and in interviews he said he managed to reach the value of R$ 1.5 million after his passage through the BBB.

