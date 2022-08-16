Recording of João Gomes’ DVD changes traffic in the Recife neighborhood this Wednesday (17); see changes

Starting at 4 am this Wednesday (17), sections of the Recife neighborhood will begin to be closed to prevent the vehicle circulation in the region due to DVD recording of the singer João Gomesat Marco Zero in the capital of Pernambuco





According to the Transit and Urban Transport Authority (CTTU), the measure aims to provide safety for pedestrians who will go to the show, scheduled to start at 5 pm of the fourth. The event organizers appreciate 80 thousand people In this ocasion.















The ban will be staggered, starting at 4 am with the streets around Marco Zero. At noon, the ban will be extended and, at 3:00 pm, all bridges that give access to Bairro do Recife will be closed to vehicular traffic. These schedules may change, according to the CTTU, either being anticipated or postponed depending on the flow of pedestrians in the area.

Check the map and timetable below:







Streets and bridges in Bairro do Recife will be blocked. Photo: Disclosure





“This gradation is necessary so that we can guarantee the safety of people, understanding that it will be a working day and the neighborhood will be working normally. traffic, the blocks are gradually evolving. At the moment when there is a large concentration of public, evidently that private transport, taxi and buses should be removed from the perimeter”, explained André Luiz Pereira, operations manager at CTTU.

The parking of vehicles will be prohibited, initially, in three streets: Vigário Tenório, Barbosa Lima Sobrinho and Álvares Cabral. André Luiz advises that the public who will check out the recording leave their cars at home. “Understanding that the issue of parking will be very precarious, the ideal is that you come by public transport, taxi or app car. Come and enjoy the show, but come without a vehicle”, he recommended.









Blockages from 4 am:

– Avenida Alfredo Lisboa, at Rua da Moeda; Rua da Moeda, at the height of Rua Dona Maria César and Rua da Assembleia; Rua Mariz e Barros, close to the streets Tomazina, Vigário Tenório, Álvares Cabral and the avenues Marquês de Olinda and Rio Branco; Avenida Barbosa Lima Sobrinho, close to Rua do Apolo, Rua do Bom Jesus and Rua da Guia; Rua Domingos José Martins, at the height of Avenida Alfredo Lisboa





Blocking from 12 pm:

– Avenida Alfredo Lisbon





Blocking from 3pm:

– Limoeiro Bridge; Buarque de Macedo Bridge; Mauritius de Nassau Bridge; Rotating Bridge; and Princess Isabel Bridge.





The city management reminds that all people who go to the event will be searched, firstly by the private security team hired by the production of the show, which will be on the four bridges that give access to the island of Bairro do Recife, and then by the 120 employees of the Secretariat Urban Control Executive (Secon), who will be in six perimeter barriers from where the public will see the presentation.





The searches aim to prevent the entry of glass bottles and other piercing objects, as well as weapons of any kind. The population that wishes to, can bring beverage coolers, as long as they do not contain glass containers.

“Formal and informal traders are being instructed not to sell drinks in glass bottles. Only those people who already do it daily will be able to sell within the perimeter. , at no time, be food trucks, trailers or large wagons, which can affect mobility”, points out Marta Lima, Executive Secretary of Urban Control.

Public security

According to Lieutenant Colonel Marcelo Santos, of the Pernambuco Social Defense Secretariat (SDS-PE), the expectation is that the large public presence will be covered by Social Defense operatives, including the Military Police, Civil Police, Fire Department and Police scientific. “We will have more than 350 military police officers involved in the field, in addition we will have the whole apparatus of the Operations Center, the 190, which will also be ready to attend, in case there is a situation that people can request the presence of the Military Police”, highlights.





Also according to the manager, there will be reinforcement of the Civil Police at the Police Station located on Av. Alfredo Lisbon. “We will have a team reinforcing the team that is already present and that can provide this support in the operation. With this, the work goes to the last person at the event, ensuring safety for everyone”, he concludes.

See too

coronavirus

Covid-19: Brazil records 7,900 cases and 120 deaths in 24 hours

Fungus

Pernambuco Health Department investigates “superfungus” outbreak in hospitals