Refugees rescued from small unnamed island between Greece and Turkey | World

Greek police said Monday afternoon that they had located 38 refugees in the Lavara area of ​​Evros, including a pregnant woman and seven children. A child died after being stung by a scorpion, according to local media.

The refugees had been stranded for approximately 18 days on a small islet in the Evros River, along the Greek-Turkish border, according to media reports and activists. One of the refugees, Baida, had a phone and managed to get in touch with a Channel 4 reporter from the UK, to whom she reported the situation and sent videos of the group on Friday (12). (Look above)

According to reports heard by local media, two people drowned while trying to leave the island and were stopped by guards. Others show in the video marks of aggression they suffered while trying to enter Greek territory.

Among the group’s members, 35 came from Syria and the other 3 are Palestinians.

Greece had said on Sunday that after repeated searches it had not located any people on the islet and had alerted Turkish authorities that they were in Turkish territory. The Turkish Interior Ministry declined to comment.

On Monday, Greek police said the refugees were located in the Lavara area of ​​Greece, approximately 4 kilometers south of the coordinates of their initially reported position. The police also found a boat near them.

“As soon as they were located, Greek police forces and other government services rushed to their aid, to provide them with health care, food and water and transfer them to temporary accommodation,” police said in a statement.

Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Twitter that they were in good condition and that the pregnant woman was being transferred to a hospital as a precaution.

Mitarachi told reporters that the group entered Greek territory only on Saturday. According to him, the refugees had been detained by Turkish authorities and forced to cross the river.

The International Rescue Committee, a charity, and other organizations had earlier called for the immediate rescue of the refugees.

“This latest situation at the Evros border highlights the brutality of the setbacks that we know are taking place at various borders across Europe,” said Dimitra Kalogeropoulou, director of the International Rescue Committee for Greece.

The Greek authorities did not confirm the information cited by the Committee and denied forcibly repelling refugees or migrants at the borders.