“Relationship above that”; Former BBB Lucas Bissoli opens up the game and reveals pressure to get pregnant Slovenia

Lucas Bissoli and slovenia marques started a romance within the BBB 22 and stand firm and strong outside the relationship. The medical student took advantage of an interview with journalist Marina Bonini, from Quem magazine, to comment on the rumors that the relationship would be marketing and confessed to pressure from fans to have children.

Lucas highlighted that the two are as transparent as possible and that they will count if they are no longer together. “You can be sure that my relationship with Eslô will always be very real. And if one day we’re not together, we’ll talk”commented the medical student.

The ex-BBB continued the outburst and highlighted that the two have separate lives and careers. “Out here we have our separate careers and we put our relationship above that, always adding to each other”said the former BBB, noting that he and Slovenia They have a very light relationship.

Bissoli He also revealed that the two even received pregnancy tests and that fans are left wondering when they will have a family. “People keep asking when we’re going to get married, have a child… Since we left the BBB. They’ve even sent a pregnancy test to Eslô”remembered. Lucas highlighted that it will come at the right time: “I don’t date thinking about breaking up. I think about getting married, for sure. Starting a family is a dream.”