Rescue of a gardener who spent 5 days on an island in Rio was only possible due to a series of accidents; see curiosities | Rio de Janeiro

Surfers looking for the perfect wave, favorable weather conditions, an unusual cell phone and a phone signal in the middle of the sea. These were some of the elements of luck that, together, helped to save Nelson Nedy Ribeiro’s life.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The gardener who was literally stranded for five days after being dragged by the sea in Grumari, in the West Zone of Rio, will tell this story for the rest of his life.

His isolation took place on Ilha das Palmas, an uninhabited piece of rock a kilometer and a half from Grumari Beach. To survive on site, the gardener ate a lemon with rind and pieces of charcoal, in addition to drinking rainwater.

During the period, Nelson was terrified of dying and desperate for someone to be able to see him and help him leave the island.

‘I took the shirt, started waving and they saw me’, says a gardener who stayed on an island

Already without the strength to keep fighting for his life in that hostile place, Nelson could only be rescued after the unexpected arrival of five surfers who were looking for the perfect wave. Other than that, the gardener probably wouldn’t have spent Father’s Day with his daughter.

TV Globo spoke with the group responsible for helping to rescue Nelson and all were unanimous in saying that they had participated in a “miracle”.

Maybe this story wouldn’t even have happened if Rio de Janeiro hadn’t faced a cold front last week, when experts indicated the arrival of a low pressure system that could turn into an extratropical cyclone with winds of up to 80 km / h throughout the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

It is worth remembering that Nelson only ended up isolated on Ilha das Palmas because on August 8 he decided to go to Mirante do Roncador, on Grumari Beach, to watch the hangover caused by the strong winds.

The same weather conditions that caused Nelson to fall into the sea that Monday were also indirectly responsible for saving the gardener.

Gardener isolated for 6 days on an island in Rio says he ate lemon and charcoal to survive

Rare wave attracted surfers

It was because of the change in the weather, that a group of surfer friends agreed to fall into the sea last Saturday (13). Their goal was to find the perfect wave.

“A cyclone was passing, very atypical, bringing a lot of waves to Rio de Janeiro. And we knew that around Tuesday or Wednesday it would hit here”, explained physical education teacher and surfer Marcelo Pedro, a of those responsible for rescuing Nelson.

“There were a lot of waves during the whole week, a lot of wind, and we knew that later it would calm down. We talked on Friday and thought it was going to be a wave on Ilha de Palmas. easy to give her, but we had been monitoring this peak for many years”, added Marcelo.

The group of surfers who identify themselves as “thrill seekers” could not imagine that by finding one of the rarest waves on the Brazilian coast they would also be participating in a historic rescue.

“The miracle only happened because God put that wave up there that day,” commented surfer Waldyr Dordrom.

Cellular signal is uncertain in the region

Another unusual factor that allowed Nelson to be rescued on that island was the possibility that one of the five friends had a telephone in the middle of the sea. And it was not enough to have the device in that condition, it needed to have a signal to trigger the rescue.

“We usually take a radio. But that day I thought about taking a cell phone, but I didn’t even know if I was going to take it”, said Rodrigo Ribeiro, market manager and surfer.

“There is no signal there. I took it in a compartment of the jet-ski, but I didn’t even think I would need it. When I arrived, the cell phone was super useful because it was from the phone that I managed to call the helicopter. Otherwise, we could run the risk of an unsuccessful rescue”, explained Rodrigo.

After the call, a team from the Fire Department arrived at the scene. First, the military went by jet-ski and confirmed Nelson’s presence on the island for five days. One of the firefighters stayed in the vehicle, while the other went up on the island to provide first aid.