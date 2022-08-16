Rio City Hall online services affected by hacker attack remain offline | Rio de Janeiro

The portal of the City of Rio de Janeiro remains offline early this Tuesday morning (16) because of a hacker attack that affects all services that depend on the system that was targeted by the attackers. There is no expected return of the system.

The websites of departments such as education, health and farm are not working. The issuance of Nota Carioca, which is the electronic invoice, was suspended. The Carioca Digital Portal has not yet been standardized.

Online services of the City of Rio affected by hacker attack remain offline

The hackers’ action was noticed by city hall technicians around 2 am on Monday (15).

At the Operations Center, the city’s surveillance cameras are working normally.

The city hall informs that Iplan Rio (Municipal Information Technology Company) is trying to normalize the system.

“Iplan’s servers identified a hacking action in part of the city hall’s digital system. We immediately implemented a series of actions to preserve the data and preventively removed all systems from the air. Our technicians are working so that services start to be normalized and we ask for the understanding and patience of cariocas”, said Claudio Fonseca, from Iplan Rio.

Rio City Hall Building: Off-the-air services

Among the systems taken off the air are those used in the Social Assistance Reference Centers (CRAS). In Guaratiba, in the West Zone of Rio, many people stood in line overnight. However, the unit’s management can only serve 70 people, manually.