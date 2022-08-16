Roberto Cláudio opens campaign and prioritizes employment, reducing inequalities, health and factions

Jenni Smith

The PDT candidate for governor of Ceará, Roberto Cláudio, started the campaign this Tuesday, 16, at the Central Market in Fortaleza. He pointed out as programmatic priorities the generation of employment and income, reduction of inequalities, coping with the queues of exams, consultations and surgeries in the health area. And he also said he intends to do “more direct confrontation with the factions.” For all these actions, he said that education is the “structuring axis”.

Roberto Cláudio said that, at the beginning of the campaign, he intends to “massify the message”. “I’m better known in the Metropolitan Region (of Fortaleza). Domingos (Filho, from the PSD, candidate for vice governor) is better known in the countryside. Amarílio (Macêdo, from the PSDB, candidate for senator) still needs to be better known “.

Amarílio’s candidacy is still pending. The PSDB’s alliance with Roberto Cláudio and the launch of the businessman as a candidate for senator were barred by the Justice. As an alternative, the PDT registered councilor Enfermeira Ana Paula as a candidate for senator, in case the appeal in favor of Amarílio as a candidate was not accepted.

