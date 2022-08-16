Rock in Rio: in addition to Alcione, remember artists who canceled concerts at the festival | Rock in Rio

And that’s not unique to this edition. In 2011, for example, Jay-Z canceled its participation for personal reasons. It was in the same edition where we had the shows of Rihanna, Elton John, Shakira and Stevie Wonder. On the occasion, the rapper was replaced by Maroon 5.

An unforgettable cancellation was also that of the Swedish singer Robyn. In addition to the festival, she would also open for Katy Perry’s show in São Paulo. The reason for the cancellation was understandable: she was mourning the death of musician Christian Falk, who worked with her.

Lady Gaga also suddenly canceled her show in the 2017 edition, leaving fans waiting at the airport and in front of the hotel. The reason, according to the singer, was because of her fibromyalgia, which causes severe pain in the muscles.

The event even became a meme because of the tweet of the singer’s speech, in which she said “Brazil, i’m devastated” (“Brazil, I’m devastated”).

In 2022, we had the cancellation of Joss Stone, megadeth and Hatch.

Stone’s motive was quite unusual. In a press release, the singer said that the cancellation was a mistake by her manager.

Megadeth canceled the show and the reason was not disclosed. On the same day, Rock in Rio will host Iron Maiden, Dream Theater and Sepultura + Brazilian Symphony Orchestra. Gojira will be the band that will replace the heavy metal attraction.

Alcione canceled participation in the show in honor of Elza Soares and will not be replaced. The singer would perform on the Sunset Stage on September 11. The 74-year-old artist underwent spinal surgery and is recovering.

