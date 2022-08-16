Roy Rossello from “Menudo” was arrested and now lives behind a church

Roy Rossello from “Menudo” loses all his fortune and lives unbelievably

Roy Rossello became famous in the 80s and 90s with the success of the boy band “Menudo”. Since then he has reaped good results with the band. However, after the group’s disbandment, he was unable to sort out the financial problems and his fate was unbelievable.

To pay the bills, the singer even sold jewelry in a mall in Campinas (SP) and then tried his luck on the reality show “A Fazenda”, on Record.

A sad fact happened in 2014, during the program, Roy Rossello had the arrest decreed for non-payment of alimony. Two days later, he was taken to a police station in Itu to give a statement. He returned to reality on the same day, having paid off the debt.

After being eliminated from reality, Roy lives through his work as a member of the Assembly of God church. The singer makes visits to other churches to share his testimony, as a kind of missionary.

Singer pays tribute to former member of Menudo

After Anthony Galindo was presumed dead, Roy made a point of honoring his friend on social media: “Anthony my friend … playful, I remember the times we spent together, smiling and singing, celebrating good times in life. Dear people will live forever in the memories we build with them and that’s why these great moments by your side will be eternal in my memory.

The singer then continues: “May God bless you and carry you in his arms to eternal life, and may you have a wonderful journey. One day we will meet in the Kingdom of God. 🙏Your ever friend Roy Rossello.”

At age 41, Anthony died after a suicide attempt. In a statement, the singer’s family reported loss: “Anthony was suffering from periods of depression. Everyone knows his great passion for music. The depression was exacerbated by the pandemic and resulted in a drastic and unfortunate decision,” the family explained in a statement when he was admitted.