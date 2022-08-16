Russian submarine mine explosion on Ukraine beach kills at least two bathers

At least Two bathers died in an underwater mine explosion on Odessa beach (Ukraine).

The blast also injured two other people after a crowd of beachgoers gathered despite the warnings to avoid the coast because of security risks.

Security camera footage shared by Ukrainian media on Sunday (14/8) shows the Russian mine exploding after the group took a dive.

According to “Pravda”, two men were killed instantly by the blast, elevating to five the number of people killed by mines in the Black Sea this summer. Watch the explosion below:

Fears of a Russian air attack on bathers led to a ban on frequenting the popular coast of Odessa during the summer (current season in the Northern Hemisphere).

A City Hall spokesperson said that “a group of men ignored announced restrictions to visit the coast and swim in coastal waters”.