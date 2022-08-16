Sabrina Sato leaves Brazil with her daughter and confirms decision: “I feel guilty”

Sabrina Sato leaves the country with her daughter and husband for the United States

Last month, Sabrina Sato decided to enjoy a well-deserved vacation from her chores with her husband, Duda Nagle, in addition to taking her little daughter, Zoe, with her. They were spotted at Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo, ready for an international trip.

Sabrina Sato and his family left the country for Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The family trip is the couple’s daughter Zoe’s first visit to the coveted American theme park. The famous decision was very pertinent, right at the time of the girl’s school holidays.

The presenter, in turn, has visited Disney parks on other occasions, one of them while she was pregnant with Zoe. However, the privilege of taking her 3-year-old daughter for the first time to Mickey Mouse’s homeland, did not go unnoticed.

Sabrina Sato gave guarantees that he would publish the details of the trip on his social networks: “Who here is happier that he is on vacation? We tell everything in stories,” she wrote, promising that she would show everything.

But the first records of Sabrina Sato, were exactly at the airport, where she showed her whole family having fun and getting ready to board the plane to the United States. The paparazzi recorded the moment of family happiness just before boarding.

CHEST TIGHTNESS

Sabrina Sato left Record and became Globo’s new hire. Currently, she is in charge of “Saia Justa”, of the subscription channel GNT.

Being a very popular presenter and a successful businesswoman, Sabrina he has to drop off little Zoe at school on occasion to fulfill his obligations.

“I can’t help but feel guilty. She is two years old, we need to work, she needs to live with other children”, said the most famous japa in Brazil in an interview, confessing the tightness in her chest of distancing herself from her daughter at certain times to work.

