Santos looks at indiscipline and bets on affection with Luan and Soteldo

Santos is aware of recent cases of indiscipline by Luan and Soteldo, but is betting on giving affection to the duo to get back on their feet. Both were down until the deal with the Fish.

Lisca is very excited to work with the duo and finds himself able to “contain the spirits” of the reinforcements. Sincere, the Santos coach promises to play clean to avoid any public problems and wants dedication in return.

Last week, for example, the UOL Esporte was at CT Rei Pelé for an open training and saw Lisca support Luan. In shooting activity, the coach called for applause when the midfielder scored a goal from the angle. And praised the athlete at all times.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Luan to Santos. Santos is willing to open the doors to Luan (…) I will give him confidence again. .

Luan hadn’t played at Corinthians since February and didn’t play even once with coach Vítor Pereira. The Portuguese publicly complained about the short training time with the 29-year-old attacking midfielder on the pitch.

“During the time I’ve been here, he’s been out of training a lot, a lot of the time he’s been working with me he hasn’t worked with me. What I said when I arrived and that’s exactly what I say. in the game and in the opportunities he has, he will count like all the others. I don’t put anyone aside, even the kids in the formation come and have their opportunity. We need everyone and Luan too. I’m not responsible when he’s about to be cast and in last moment… It has happened several times, at least three, not being available for play. The truth is, “said VP, in June.

Santos president Andres Rueda heard from Duilio Monteiro Alves, Corinthians representative, that Luan did not have recent problems of indiscipline and that the little space in the rival was a technical option. Behind the scenes, Peixe sought more information.

Santos heard that, faced with the “disdain” of Vitor Pereira, Luan got discouraged and was out of some training. For the most part, however, he followed his routine to the letter. And Peixe understands that life outside CT Rei Pelé will only matter if the effort on the pitch isn’t as expected.

In the presentation at Santos, Luan was asked about “getting lost in the nights of São Paulo”. And he denied:

“I never found out about it [Corinthians avaliar que as noitadas de Luan atrapalharam]. No one on the board ever talked about it. It’s a lie from the people who weren’t inside. I’m very calm, I’ve always been transparent and they knew everything. I dedicated myself 100% to training to be prepared when I had the opportunity.”

Back to take back Santos’ number 10 shirt, Soteldo had problems with indiscipline at Vila Belmiro and also at Toronto FC (CAN) and Tigres (MEX). In Mexico, the Venezuelan was out of some training sessions and made the club want to trade him.

At Santos, in April 2021, Soteldo asked for a day off and stayed in Venezuela for 10 days. At other times, he arrived late and was fined with a discount on his salary. President Andres Rueda spoke about this at a press conference.

“Soteldo brought problems like any kid at that age brings problems. But it’s nothing that isn’t impossible to manage. He’s an excellent player, identified with Santos and the crowd, and I’m very happy he’s coming back”, minimized Rueda.

Luan and Soteldo arrived on loan at Santos. Luan entered the second half of the 1-0 defeat against América-MG and Soteldo should debut against São Paulo next Sunday (21), at Vila Belmiro.