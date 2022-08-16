SBT will broadcast a game LIVE today (15); see which

Credit: Disclosure/SBT

The new season of the main European championships has already started and the Champions League is no different. Owner of the rights to the biggest club competition in the world for open TV in Brazil, SBT will broadcast the game Rangers x PSV throughout Brazil, at 4 pm (Brasilia time).

The duel that will be played in Scotland, at Ibrox Stadium, in Glasgow, is valid for the first leg of the competition’s playoffs and is worth a spot in the group stage.

The SBT broadcast starts at 15:45, with the opening of the game. The match will be narrated by Luiz Alano, with comments by Mauro Beting and reporting by João Venturi, while Nadine Basttos analyzes the refereeing.

It is worth remembering that the match will also be broadcast live on the internet by the SBT Sports website.

After the final whistle, fans can follow on Futlive, with Fred Ring, Luiz Alano and Mauro Beting, the developments of this and the other games of the day, in addition to the hottest news from the world of football. The attraction is shown on the website, YouTube channel and Facebook of SBT Sports.

DATA SHEET – Rangers vs PSV

Champions League 2022/23 – Fourth stage of the playoffs

Date and time: 08/16/2022, at 16:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Ibrox Stadium, Glasglow (ESC)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Assistants: Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini (ITA)

VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

LIKELY TIMES

RANGERS (Coach: Giovanni van Bronckhorst)

McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands and Barisic; Arfield, Lundstram and Lawrence; Tillman, Colak and Kent.

PSV (Coach: Ruud van Nistelrooy)

Benitez; Mwene, Teze, Obispo and Max; Sangare and Veerman; Bakayoko, Simons and Gakpo; De Jong.

SBT will broadcast the Champions League group stage draw

On August 25, UEFA will hold in Istanbul, Turkey, the draw for the group stage that will be broadcast by SBT.

The group stage of the competition is scheduled to start on the 6th of September.