Scarpa details the main difference between Abel and Brazilian coaches

Midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras, revealed what he considers to be the main difference between Abel Ferreira, coach of the São Paulo team, in relation to other Brazilian coaches.

In participation in “Bem, Amigos”, the 28-year-old player, who will leave Brazil for English football at the end of the year, emphasized the work on the tactical issue by the Portuguese commander’s commission.

“Abel’s coaching staff is very united. There are five of them and they say the same thing, so it’s very easy for us to learn. Each one takes care of a specific part: there’s one who takes care of the offensive dead ball, the other the defensive one. .. is the appreciation of the tactical issue”, he began to the SporTV program.

“[Dos técnicos com quem trabalhei] Abel was the coach who most valued the tactical issue. The other Brazilian coaches are more technically oriented. Like: ‘keep the ball’. But how do you get the ball? With Abel, this is much more explained and shown,” he continued.

Finally, Scarpa reported the role of Abel Ferreira after the games of Palmeiras, stating that the coach has a conversation with each player with the aim of reducing errors.

“After the game, he [Abel] arrives and says: ‘Scarpa, I asked for this, you did this’. He shows. Generally speaking, he always explains it to everyone.”