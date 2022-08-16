Scarpa reveals dream and says he wants to see Flamengo athlete in the World Cup

Palmeiras midfielder, who goes to Nottingham Forrest, from England, at the end of the season, participated in the program “Bem, Amigos”

the sock Gustavo Scarpaof palm treesparticipated in the program “Bem, Amigos”, from the SporTV channel, last Monday night, the 15th. verdão in the season, the player signed a pre-contract with Nottingham Forestfrom England, and is departing.

But, before saying goodbye to Brazilian football, Gustavo Scarpa made some revelations. The midfielder said that he wants to see an athlete from Flamengo summoned to the world Cup of Qatar, in addition to wanting a place in the next cycle of Brazilian Team.

“I really hope that the Pedroof Flamengogo, because besides being talented, he’s a good guy, so I’m rooting for him to make that dream come true”, said Gustavo Scarpawho believes that being in Premier League help you in this goal:

“Just as I dreamed of Premier LeagueI keep dreaming (with the Selection). There’s still broth. We know that the market there opens more doors for Selectionyou being playing in the best league in the world opens doors to Selectionfor other clubs… I think it’s worth dreaming until the end”, he commented.

STILL IN BRAZIL…

Even with one foot in the Premier League, Gustavo Scarpa is still a fundamental part in the year of the palm trees. While he’s still here, the athlete is getting ready to take the field next Sunday, at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque, to face the Flamengoin Pedrofor the Brasileirão.