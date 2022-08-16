Scheila Carvalho says she regrets her muscular phase: ‘Very radical’



Scheila Carvalho has gone through many phases in her life. She was the muse of Brazil, being the ‘brunette of Tchan’ in the 90’s, she participated in the reality show ‘A Fazenda’, and had a marombeira phase. However, now at 48 years old, she believes she is in her best physical shape.

‘I had a very radical phase in which I saw myself very big. I didn’t like it. I just took a test and regretted it. But I went back to the natural, training at home. I haven’t been to the gym for three years. I maintain a healthy diet, but I have a social life, I like to drink wine with my husband. We can’t deprive ourselves of our moments of leisure either,’ he said in an interview with Quem.

She doesn’t think that controlling her diet and exercising is a sacrifice – it’s a natural thing for me. I like to be feeling good. I don’t do it because of anyone’s static pressure. something that comes from the inside out of me. I feel good that way,’ she revealed.

A human being like any other, she guarantees that if she goes off the diet, she ends up paying off later. ‘If I sometimes go off the diet, I know I won’t feel good afterwards. Ah, I run after the damage. I think it all balances out,’ said the brunette, who recently showed her body, posing in a bikini, doing a heavy workout.

