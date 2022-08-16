Scheila Carvalho shows regret with body change

At 48 years old, Scheila Carvalho assumed she was in the best phase of her life, comparing her current stage with the time when she was muscular. This Monday (15), the eternal brunette from É o Tchan evaluated how she has been treating her body lately and said that she has not been making an effort to maintain a defined belly.In an interview with Quem magazine, Scheila showed regret for her muscular phase.

“I had a very radical phase in which I saw myself as being too big. I didn’t like it. I only took one test and regretted it. But I went back to being natural, training at home. I haven’t been to the gym for three years. I maintain a healthy diet, but I have a social life, I like to have a wine with my husband. We can’t deprive ourselves of our leisure moments either”, said Scheila, who has been on the cover of Playboy five times (1998, 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2009), showing your beautiful form at all occasions.

“It’s a natural thing for me. I like to feel good. I don’t do it because of anyone’s aesthetic pressure. It’s something that comes from the inside out of me. I feel good like that. If I sometimes go off the diet, I know I won’t feel good afterwards. Then, I run after the damage. I think it’s all about balance.” Scheila Carvalho

Scheila Carvalho develops application for fitness life

Without going to the gym for three years to train, the ex É o Tchan developed an application that helps people to practice exercises at home. According to the fitness influencer, users have lost weight of up to 40 kg.

“Since the pandemic, I’ve developed a project with my nephew, who is a personal trainer, of training lives, because of the gyms that were mostly closed. I saw that many people were going through the same situation as me of wanting to train at home. We got results. incredible, from people who lost up to 40kg at home”, he said.

In February, Sheila Carvalho gave an exclusive interview to the OnScreen counting that he does a lot of dancing and uses healthy food to keep in shape.