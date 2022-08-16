See (and eliminate) 5 bad attitudes for the health of your penis

Erectile dysfunction affects a considerable portion of men. It is characterized by the difficulty in maintaining an erection sufficient for sexual intercourse. Almost 20% of men suffer from this condition at some point in their lives.

The causes for the dysfunction can be different. The first and most recurrent is linked to comorbidities, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. According to the Brazilian Society of Urology, about 50% of patients who have diabetes have some degree of erection problems. Psychological issues like depression and anxiety also contribute to erectile dysfunction.

“The best way to prevent erectile dysfunction is precisely to avoid its main causes. The patient must take care of their health, treating chronic diseases and psychological problems”, highlights urologist Daniel Galante.

Check out the five worst habits that can influence the evolution of erectile dysfunction.

1- Smoking

Smoking is directly linked to cardiovascular problems, which, as stated by Galante, are the main causes of dysfunction. The habit also increases the risk for the occurrence of heart attack, strokes and diabetes.

2 – Poor nutrition

An unruly diet with low nutritional value causes conditions such as high cholesterol, diabetes and cardiovascular problems. In addition, a poor diet, with a large amount of ultra-processed foods, can lead to obesity, which also contributes to erectile dysfunction.

3 – Unregulated sleep

Lack of adequate sleep can have a number of health consequences. In the long term, it can be a risk factor for major metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, in addition to the immediate psychological impacts, such as bad mood and discouragement, also associated with poor erection.

4 – Being overweight

“A patient who sleeps poorly, is sedentary, obese, tends to be more likely to have erectile dysfunction”, highlights the urologist. Following a healthy diet combined with physical exercise is essential to ensure the potency of erection.

5 – Not taking care of mental health

“Depression, anxiety, high levels of stress make patients more likely to develop erectile dysfunction. As with chronic diseases, the patient needs adequate treatment if they present these problems”, highlights Galante.