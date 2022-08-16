‘Seeing me pregnant was crazy’

Larissa Manoela has her heart “to the pandarecos” for the last week of “Além da Illusion”, a soap opera that marked her debut as a protagonist on TV Globo. To celebrate the final stretch, the actress shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos of the recordings of the feuilleton and added that in these last chapters there is a surprise out there.

“Larissa lets out treats from the pregnant Isadora”, asked a fan to see photos of the actress’s character.

The interpreter of Isadora said that she will share a photo of the moment on her networks, already leaving the fans euphoric, and commented:

“Now that you already know about the belly, photo on the ‘insta’ feed later here (on Twitter), there are many. This moment deserves attention and will be surprising. Seeing myself pregnant was crazy. Isadora mom was a biju”

Larissa Manoela talks about Isadora’s pregnancy, in ‘Beyond the illusion’ Photo: Reproduction

The actress also said on Twitter that she has more than five thousand behind-the-scenes photos of the soap opera on her cell phone, in a folder dedicated to the soap opera.

“I will never be able to post them all. Maybe one day…so many records, memories & remembrances”, wrote Larissa.

Check out the summaries of the last week of “Beyond Illusion”:

Monday

David is revolted by the outcome of his criminal review request. Isadora is startled by Joaquim’s reaction when he hears Abel’s name. Yolanda lies to get closer to Rafael Antunes. Letícia is bothered to see Bento hug Silvana and Lorenzo notices. Olivia and Tenório get married. Three months go by. Heloísa goes into labor and goes to the hospital. Mercedes gives up giving her son to Úrsula, who despairs. Matias has an outbreak and sees Úrsula in the hospital. Heloísa has postpartum complications and cannot see her son. Úrsula steals Heloísa’s baby.

Tuesday

Leonidas talks to delegate Salvador about his son’s kidnapping. Ambrose refuses to confirm that Heloísa’s child is Ursula’s. Eugênio gets emotional when he sees Úrsula with the baby in her arms. Matias tells Leonidas that he saw Úrsula in the hospital. Tenório decides to send Bento and Silvana to Rio de Janeiro. Letícia confesses to Giovanna her love for Bento. Matias sees Úrsula discard the false belly. Mariana invites Manuela to open a bakery. Arminda gets information about the expert Diniz and warns Isadora. Matias invades Úrsula’s room and takes the baby to Heloísa.

Wednesday

Úrsula and Eugênio go to the farm, and Heloísa is forced to give them her baby. Isadora begs Diniz to help Davi. Margô finds out that Úrsula took Heloísa’s son and decides to tell Eugênio and Joaquim what she knows about the villain. Santa forces Constantino and Julinha to ask forgiveness from Inácio and Geraldo. Margô reveals how Úrsula stole Joaquim and tricked Eugênio’s father. Letícia declares herself to Bento. Joaquim faces Úrsula and takes the baby back to Heloísa. Arthur arrives with news about Davi’s lawsuit.

Thursday to Saturday

The broadcaster did not release the chapter summaries.