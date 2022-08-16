‘Sheriff’ Moraes has to punish lies about church closures – 08/16/2022

With a reputation as a “sheriff”, Minister Alexandre de Moraes today assumes the presidency of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) right at the beginning of what will be the most tense electoral campaign in the country’s recent history. In addition to the aggressiveness with which the Bolsonarista hate rhetoric contaminated politics, Jair Bolsonaro supporters must become even more radical in the dirty game they played four years ago, when fake news ran rampant against opponents.

A good example of what is to come is the absurd lie spread against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, that he will close temples if he is elected. Soon the PT, who was supported by evangelical pastors when sanctioning the Religious Freedom Law and who created the National Day of the March for Jesus.

Contrary to what happened in 2018, however, PT militants were attentive and so was the press. A report by journalist Victoria Abel, on CBN radio, detected the spread of fake news about the closing of temples and brought the farce to light.

In the matter, deputy and pastor of the Assembly of God Marco Feliciano (PL-SP) admits that he has spread this lie. “We talk about the risk of persecution. Persecution that could lead to the closing of churches,” he told the reporter.

Later on, he tries to hide the use of the verb “to close”, certainly to escape some possible punishment: “There are many ways to close a church. The government can do this through law and taxes”.

Faced with the strong reaction, the deputy pastor once again launched a false accusation, this time to the press, which, according to him, would be on Lula’s side.

Disrespectfully, he calls the PT “ex-convict” (it is necessary to know if he also refers in this way to the president of his party, Valdemar Costa Neto, another who was imprisoned).

Not even a child will ignore that the objective of the false accusation of threatening the closing of churches is to turn the PT into an enemy of evangelicals – something he never was – to take away his votes.

From now on, fibs like this will clog messaging apps more than they already are. It is necessary that some energetic action be taken to prevent this illegal resource from distorting the electoral process as happened in 2018.

The main person responsible for stopping the trafficking of inventions in the campaign takes office today.

It is expected that, in addition to his frown and economy of words, Alexandre de Moraes will once again justify his reputation as a tough guy by punishing criminals, as he has done on other occasions.

The TSE “sheriff” knows very well that in the electoral Wild West this is the only way to show bandits that Brazil is not a lawless land.