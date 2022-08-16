Silvio Santos brings together six daughters on Father’s Day and moves fans on the web – Famosos



08/15/2022

Silvio Santos gathered his six daughters this Sunday (14), in celebration of Father’s Day. The 91-year-old presenter, who is away from the recordings of his program on SBT, received the warmth of the heiresses: Cintia, sylvia, Daniela, Patricia, Rebeca and Renata Abravanel.

for the occasion, the Baú Owner appeared in his pajamas, padded jacket, and highlighted the smile of happiness for the meeting with the sextet. Silvia, daughter number two, celebrated the meeting with a text that provided a lot of emotion among fans.

‘Gratitude sums up Father’s Day. The ones who got the biggest gift of all were us, my sisters and I, for having our beloved daddy by our side full of health and joy overflowing. Thank you my God for everything and for so many blessings to our family!’wrote the presenter of the extinct Good morning and company.

Patrícia Abravanel, daughter number four, praised the communicator’s popularity. ‘If you have a father who is loved, this is it!! He is a little bit mine, a little bit of him, he is part of so many families in this Brazil of ours… Much love from ours to his family ‘wrote the presenter, who since 2021 took charge of the Silvio Santos Program.

