Simaria is in love with SBT heartthrob and brother confirms the flirt

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Simaria is in love with SBT heartthrob and brother confirms the flirt 2 Views

And for those who think that Simaria’s life has become a big Mexican drama, get ready to find out who is the heartthrob she chose to complete this story full of twists. A case that apparently seems unlikely, but, believe me, has been going on since 2021. If you’ve never heard of William Levy, the LeoDias column details who it is and the reasons why Simone’s sister, it seems, is completely delighted.

This platonic passion of Simaria for Levy, it must be said, is fully known by people close to him. She has even confided to her brothers the conversations she had with the star via direct from Instagram, as well as an invitation to participate in a music video by the country duo. At Simaria’s 40th birthday party, Caio Mendes (brother) even hinted at this relationship during an interview with Fofocalizando.

Simaria at awards in Miamiphoto-simaria

Simaria also accumulates the administrative and musical production partDisclosure

actor William Levyactor William Levy
Metrópoles partner advertising
simariaSimaria 3

The fans freaked out! @simaria/Reproduction/Instagram

William Levy and Elizabeth GutierrezWilliam Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez

William Levy and Elizabeth GutierrezDisclosure

Simaria at her birthday party (Photo: Brazil News)Simaria at her birthday party (Photo: Brazil News)

Simaria at her birthday party (Photo: Brazil News)Brazil News/Disclosure

William Levy

William Levy was also one of the winners Disclosure

The singer Simaria poses for a photo with a beaded dress against a white background - Metrópolesphoto-singer-simaria-reflects-on-the-meaning-of-peace-twitter-27072022

Simaria reflects on what it means to have peaceReproduction / Instagram

Simone and Simaria, country duo. They have long dark hair, average height and fair skin - MetropolisPhoto-simone-e-simaria

As for the differences between the sisters, Simaria guarantees that they are only on stage: “One wants excellence at work, and the other is fine. Let’s do it like this, I respect you, and you respect me. You don’t like cleavage, I do. But offstage, it’s amazing. Just brotherhood. I live with my nephews”Disclosure

Simone and Simaria, country duo. They have long dark hair, average height and fair skin - Metropolis****Foto-simone-e-simaria (3)

Although Simaria has only now made the matter public, arguments between her and her sister have fueled rumors of a long-suffering relationship.Reproduction / Instagram

Simone and Simaria in the United States (Disclosure)Simone and Simaria in the United States (Disclosure)

Simone and Simaria in the United States (Disclosure)

Simone and Simaria, country duo. They have long dark hair, average height and fair skin - Metropolis****Foto-simone-e-simaria (11)

In an interview with Domingo Espetacular, a Record TV program, Simaria said that as long as they maintain respect, there is no possibility of the duo separating.Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

simaria

simariaPhoto: Twitter/Play

Simone and Simaria (Reproduction: Instagram)Simone and Simaria (Reproduction: Instagram)

Simone and Simaria Reproduction / Instagram

simariasimaria

Singer sensualized on Instagram @simaria/Reproduction/Instagram

Simone and SimariaSimone and Simaria

Simone and SimariaHeber Barros

William_Levy_Maite_Perroni11-scaled-e1615568636729

0

“Dona Simaria has a new crush. It’s true, I’m serious. As far as I know, that’s about two months of talk, but she’s too soft, too slow. I didn’t know him, she told me about the boy, but he’s not from here. He’s famous, he doesn’t sing, he seems to act”, said Caio about the Cuban artist, who, it is worth mentioning, has just separated from his wife Elizabeth Gutiérrez, with whom he has two children.

However, long before this statement, Simaria had already publicly commented on William Levy recording with Simone for YouTube. At the time, she opened up sexy photos of the actor and tore praise. It was precisely when the artist revealed that she had made the invitation.

Watch from 00:55 minutes

SBT afternoon star

Levy is very popular in Brazil due to the Mexican soap operas in which he starred and which were broadcast with great success by SBT. He can currently be seen in the rerun of Beware the Angel, alongside ex-RBD Maite Perroni.

He also became a public phenomenon due to the success of the remake of Café com Aroma de Mulher, on Netflix. The Latin star’s fans also noticed an increase in Simaria’s comments on his publications.

betrayals and separation

In Mexico, for example, William Levy is famous for being a catcher. Some of his betrayals to his ex-wife have already resulted in good scandals. And what is most attracting the attention of fans is the fact that he has recently moved to Madrid (Spain) to record the series Montecristo, by Telemundo. Since then, Simaria has been very attentive to the artist’s steps, always filling his profile with little hearts. And for those who don’t know, the singer also has a house in Madrid.

Stay in!

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Manoel Soares lived on the street for 4 months and was a security guard for transvestites

Journalist and TV Globo presenter Manoel Soares, 43, has lived on the street and was …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved