Simaria is in love with SBT heartthrob and brother confirms the flirt

And for those who think that Simaria’s life has become a big Mexican drama, get ready to find out who is the heartthrob she chose to complete this story full of twists. A case that apparently seems unlikely, but, believe me, has been going on since 2021. If you’ve never heard of William Levy, the LeoDias column details who it is and the reasons why Simone’s sister, it seems, is completely delighted.

This platonic passion of Simaria for Levy, it must be said, is fully known by people close to him. She has even confided to her brothers the conversations she had with the star via direct from Instagram, as well as an invitation to participate in a music video by the country duo. At Simaria’s 40th birthday party, Caio Mendes (brother) even hinted at this relationship during an interview with Fofocalizando.

“Dona Simaria has a new crush. It’s true, I’m serious. As far as I know, that’s about two months of talk, but she’s too soft, too slow. I didn’t know him, she told me about the boy, but he’s not from here. He’s famous, he doesn’t sing, he seems to act”, said Caio about the Cuban artist, who, it is worth mentioning, has just separated from his wife Elizabeth Gutiérrez, with whom he has two children.

However, long before this statement, Simaria had already publicly commented on William Levy recording with Simone for YouTube. At the time, she opened up sexy photos of the actor and tore praise. It was precisely when the artist revealed that she had made the invitation.

SBT afternoon star

Levy is very popular in Brazil due to the Mexican soap operas in which he starred and which were broadcast with great success by SBT. He can currently be seen in the rerun of Beware the Angel, alongside ex-RBD Maite Perroni.

He also became a public phenomenon due to the success of the remake of Café com Aroma de Mulher, on Netflix. The Latin star’s fans also noticed an increase in Simaria’s comments on his publications.

betrayals and separation

In Mexico, for example, William Levy is famous for being a catcher. Some of his betrayals to his ex-wife have already resulted in good scandals. And what is most attracting the attention of fans is the fact that he has recently moved to Madrid (Spain) to record the series Montecristo, by Telemundo. Since then, Simaria has been very attentive to the artist’s steps, always filling his profile with little hearts. And for those who don’t know, the singer also has a house in Madrid.

