Simaria is in love with the heartthrob of Mexican soap operas broadcast on SBT, says columnist – É Hit

Simaria Mendes has not had a boyfriend since she ended her marriage with the Spaniard Vicente Escrig, but there are already rumors about a new affair of the singer. Simone’s sister would be living a platonic passion for William Levyan actor who starred in Mexican soap operas broadcast by SBT.

According to the columnist for the Metrópoles portal, Leo Dias, Simaria and Levy’s rapprochement began in 2021. Last June, when the country girl turned 40, her brother, Caio Mendes, even delivered the novel in an interview with Fofocalizando. .

“Dona Simaria has a new crush. It’s true, I’m serious. As far as I know, it’s been a couple of months of conversation, but she’s very soft, very slow. I didn’t know him, she told me about the guy, but he he’s not from here. He’s famous”, he revealed.

Leo Dias also states in the publication that people close to the artists know about the novel. Simaria would have confided to the brothers the conversations he had with the actor by direct from Instagram and even an invitation for him to participate in a clip of the country duo.

Who is William Levy?

Peruvian actor, William Levy is a well-known figure in Mexican drama productions. He can currently be seen in the rerun of “Beware of the Angel”, alongside ex-RBD Maite Perroni. The actor was also in the remake of “Coffee with a Woman’s Scent“, on Netflix.

Levy recently ended his marriage to Elizabeth Gutierrez, with whom he has two children. After the relationship ended, he moved to Madrid, Spain, where he recorded the series “Montecristo“, from Telemundo.