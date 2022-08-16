Singles Day: memes are used to celebrate (or mourn) the date; see | Internet

Singles Day is celebrated this Monday, August 15th. Despite its unknown origins, the date is seen as a celebration of self-love and an opportunity to meet other singles to celebrate together. In social networks, users took the opportunity to list the advantages of not being in a relationship. Having more freedom and not having to give satisfaction about the day-to-day were strong arguments for those in favor of singleness.

There were also those who regretted today. The lack of a love became a meme among the most needy users, who used Twitter to complain about their relationship status. To make singles (satisfied or not) laugh today, the TechTudo separated some memes that were successful on the networks. Check it out below.

1 of 1 Today is singles day: memes are successful on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Today is singles day: memes are successful on social networks — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

Among the advantages of today, the most remembered by users is not being in a bad relationship. After all, better alone than poorly accompanied.

Freedom was also a strong point remembered on Twitter.

Some are still in doubt between celebrating and mourning.

Others, in turn, are just waiting for the right person.

Is this still considered being single?

The date helped, mainly, to awaken the lack of solitary users. The absence of a partner was even more missed among those who didn’t want to be celebrating today.

Good-naturedly, some users said they were counting on divine intervention to stop being single.

On this date, seeing happy couples was also a trigger for many people. The phrase “The single doesn’t have a day of peace” is already a consolidated meme on Twitter.

