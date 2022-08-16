SKY makes an agreement and starts offering broadband through FiBrasil

Just as we announced last week, SKY announced its offering of broadband services through neutral networks. However, we still did not have information on which company would provide the structure, and this Monday (15th), it was announced that the initial offer will be carried out by FiBrasil’s fiber optic networks. According to market sources, in this principle, there will be 70 cities, but it should reach 170 by the end of the year.

At this first moment, the coverage of FiBrasil does not include the main capitals, except Manaus, Belém, São Luís and Teresina, and the profile of the coverage municipalities is mostly of medium and small cities. However, the company has plans to expand and, in the cities where it operates, SKY will have full freedom to compete with Vivo (which is a shareholder of FiBrasil).

According to a statement by the president of SKY, the offer may include other neutral network providers, thus not being exclusive to FiBrasil. According to Teletime, FiBrasil came out ahead due to the possibility of activating the service immediately, through APIs.

Initially, 200 Mbps and 400 Mbps plans will be offered, with promotional values ​​of R$89.90 and R$129.90, respectively. In addition, the customer will not need to worry about the installation, as it will be carried out by the SKY team, from the connection of the pole to the house (Fiber Drop) to the box inside the residence. In terms of competition, the capillarity of the installation network is one of the competitive points, in addition to being one of the main service sales channels.

Currently, the operator has around 4.1 million pay TV customers via satellite, in addition to the streaming service DIRECTV GO. In broadband with LTE technology (4G), the operator has around 150 thousand users, through fixed terminals. There is no information on whether SKY intends to offer combined service with streaming and broadband.

It is worth remembering that the operator recently acquired Oi TV’s DTH subscriber base, whose operation should be concluded by the end of the year and still depends on the approval of Anatel and Cade.