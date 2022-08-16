Soteldo’s debut, Santos miracle and more; today’s news (15)

Credit: Sebastiao Moreira-Pool/Getty Images and Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Santos week started off busy. This Monday, the main highlight was Soteldo at the BID, with that, the player will be able to debut soon.

Soteldo is registered with the IDB

Today (15), Peixe announced that the new and old acquaintance Yeferson Soteldo was registered in the BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation).

With the record, the striker will be able to enter the field as early as next Sunday (21), when Santos faces rival São Paulo.

Milton Neves says Santos needs a miracle

“After a good victory away from home against Coritiba, a whole week of training to play a very bad game this Sunday. Only a miracle for Alvinegro from Vila Belmiro to finish in the G-6. And since there are others that are weaker, it will also stay away from the Z-4. May 2023 come to Santos…”, wrote the journalist.

Lisca points out error in game against América-MG

In the 1-0 defeat against América-MG, Peixe’s coach Lisca pointed out an error made by the team.

“We made a mistake in the coverage. ‘We jump’ when we shouldn’t. Pedrinho was very happy at the conclusion, many thought he would kick and he did. Then, the game was as America wanted. They gave us the ball, scored individually and played on our mistake. We tried, but it was very difficult to play inside. We tried for the edges and we had a lot of crossings”, pointed out the Santos coach.

Bug fixes in Santos

Lisca, after the match against América-MG, pointed out some mistakes made by Santos. “They managed to control our game well. We weren’t efficient in the set pieces, we couldn’t turn it into a goal, it was an important criterion, even because of the way América-MG took to the field. We couldn’t be so aggressive, make Cavichioli work hard”.

For the duel against São Paulo, the newcomer Lisca, needs to clean up Santos’ house if he wants to guarantee the victory. The game is scheduled for next Sunday (21), at 18:00, in Vila Belmiro.