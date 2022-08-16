Space mission shows that Earth’s water could come from asteroids

Earth’s water may have come from asteroids from the outer edges of the solar system, scientists point out after analyzing rare samples collected by a six-year Japanese space mission.

In a search to clarify the origins of life and the formation of the universe, scientists analyze material brought to Earth in 2020 by the asteroid Ryugu.

The 5.4 grams of rocks and dust were collected by a Japanese space probe, called Hayabusa-2, which landed on that celestial body and launched an “impactor” on its surface.

Studies of the material obtained are starting to be published and, in June, a group of researchers indicated that they had found organic material that showed that some of the essential building blocks for life, amino acids, were formed in space.

In a new report published in the journal Nature Astronomy, scientists say samples from Ryugu offer clues to the mystery of the origin of Earth’s oceans billions of years ago.

“Volatile C-type asteroids rich in organic elements may have been one of Earth’s main sources of water,” says the study by scientists in Japan and abroad, published on Monday.

“The arrival of volatiles (ie organic elements and water) on Earth is still a matter of significant debate,” he acknowledges.

But the organic materials found “in the Ryugu particles identified in this study likely represent an important source of volatiles,” he adds.

Scientists theorize that this material likely has “an origin outside the solar system”, but say it “is unlikely to be the only source of volatiles delivered to early Earth”.

Hayabusa-2 was launched in 2014 towards Ryugu, about 300 million kilometers away, and returned to Earth orbit two years ago to drop a capsule with the samples.

In the study published in Nature Astronomy, the researchers praise the discoveries made possible by this mission.

“Ryugu particles are arguably some of the least contaminated materials available in the solar system for laboratory studies, and ongoing research into these valuable samples will expand our understanding of early solar system processes.”

kaf/man/cwl/dbh/mas/aa