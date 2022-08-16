Speculated at Corinthians, Bernard can reinforce European club

Credit: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Former Atlético-MG, midfielder Bernard had his name speculated as a possible reinforcement of Corinthians last week. But the player’s destiny may be European football, according to journalist César Luis Merlo, from TyC Sports.

According to the journalist, Bernard is very close to transferring to Greek football. The midfielder is negotiating with Panathinaikos and Olympiakos, who offer contracts until June 2025, and must make a decision about his future.

“Brazilian Bernard Duarte is very close to continuing his career in Greece. The Saudi Sharjah forward is in talks with Panathinaikos and Olympiakos. Both offer him contracts until June 2025. The final decision will be up to the player”, informed César Luis Merlo.

🚨The Brazilian Bernard Duarte is very close to continuing his career in Greece.

*⃣The leader of the Sharjah of Arabia has negotiations with the Panathinaikos and Olympiakos. Both offer contracts until June 2025. The final decision will be made by the futbolista. — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 15, 2022

Last season, Bernard played 36 games for Al Sharjah, in which he scored eight goals and distributed five assists.

The midfielder was revealed by Atlético-MG and in the sequence of his career he passed through Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, and Everton, from England. Bernard has been called up by the Brazilian national team and even played in the 2014 World Cup.

Speculated in Corinthians

According to the GOAL portal, Corinthians would have started talks to hire Bernard. But the player posted on social media that there would be nothing between him and Timão.