Srgio Coelho reinforces the desire to count on Cuca in the Atltico in 2023

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Srgio Coelho expects Cuca to remain in command of the Atlético in 2023

This Monday (15/8), Srgio Coelho, president of Atltico, reinforced his desire to count on coach Cuca in 2023. In an interview given at the Lourdes headquarters during a club event with a partner, the representative also commented on the departure from “El Turco” Mohamed.

Srgio Coelho emphasized that there were disagreements in the Atltico’s high summit regarding the timing of Turco’s resignation. However, he highlighted the respectful character that exists between the directors and the collegiate body: “We have to know how to live with it”.

“We managed to bring Cuca at the right time. He already said that, if it had been a moment earlier, he wouldn’t have come. So, when you say: ‘Oh, I could have brought the coach a month earlier’. He didn’t come! He came at that moment,” said TV Globo and to the newspaper The time.

“People who are working here, who have the information, don’t make a decision because there’s no way to make a decision at the right time, at the time we want, because we depend on other people too. But that’s it. We have to knowing how to live with it, because we respect the opinion of everyone, of all people – including the fans. But, on a daily basis, things work a little differently”, he added.

Cuca in the Atlantic in 2023?

When talking about the topic, Srgio Coelho endorsed the club’s board of directors’ desire for a renewal. Despite this, he highlighted that it is still too early to address the issue: “It’s too premature to talk about it now.”

“Cuca is a coach that we would really like to have him with us, but we need him to want to stay here too. We’re going to talk, of course, and if everything works out for him and ours as well, maybe he’ll stay there. But it’s too premature to talk about it now.”