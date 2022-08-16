Statins show potential to prevent kidney cancer development

posted on 08/16/2022 06:00



(credit: Steven Depolo/Disclosure)

Kidney cancer is among the 14 most incidents in the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020 there were more than 400,000 diagnoses and 170,000 deaths from clear renal cell carcinoma (CRC), the most common type. In the same period, in Brazil, 12 thousand cases were registered. Currently, available treatments include targeted therapy and immunotherapy, but patients may, in the future, be boosted with a common medication. It is a statin, a drug traditionally used to control cholesterol, and which, according to an international group of researchers, including an oncologist from Brasília, can help in the recovery and prevention of kidney tumors.

The study, recently published in the journal Critical Reviews in Oncology/Hematology, recaps previous research that concluded that statins may reduce the risk of kidney cancer in people who have never had the disease, as well as decrease the likelihood of a recurrence in patients who have been operated. It is, however, an observational work, which does not trace a cause and effect relationship.

The reviewed articles also demonstrated that statins have potential preventive properties for some solid tumors. In addition, individuals who take the medication on a long-term basis have a lower degree of progression of kidney cancer at the time of diagnosis and a reduction in recurrence and/or mortality specific to this disease.





Inflammation

Statin was discovered in the 1970s and is a drug used worldwide to lower cholesterol to prevent cardiovascular risks such as stroke and heart attack. According to Fernando Sabino, a clinical oncologist at Hospital Santa Lucia and one of the authors of the study, the population has been living longer with the use of these substances.

It is important to note that the drug does not act directly on the tumor cell. It works as a reducer of inflammatory stress and excess free radicals, factors that can trigger cancer in the body. According to the doctor, overweight, for example, is a condition that predisposes to the disease: “This happens because these people have more free radicals in the body and excess inflammatory stress. The use of statins can help this group in prevention” .

In recent years, the use of drugs for advanced renal cell carcinoma has become an important focus for uro-oncologists and medical oncologists looking to identify potential synergistic effects that would increase patient survival. The revisional study chose to focus on kidney cancer, however, as Sabino explains, more than 200 studies are currently underway investigating the use of anticholesterol in the treatment and prevention of the disease in various organs, such as the prostate, ovary and breasts.

Statin is probed as a complement to current treatments, applied in conjunction with targeted therapy and immunotherapy. Isolated, the drug may also be an alternative for preventing kidney cancer in people more likely to develop it. Kidney problems are more common in men aged between 50 and 70 years, affecting mainly those with a family history of kidney disease, hypertensive patients, smokers and overweight people. “This is an opportunity to use a cheap, accessible and popularly known drug to enhance cancer treatments”, highlights the researcher.

The work is the first review for kidney cancer, based on pre-clinical tests using blood plasmas and mice. “This is a hypothesis-generating study, which can strengthen the existing ones or boost the beginning of research in this area”, says Sabino.

Confirmation

According to Daniel Girardi, a clinical oncologist at Hospital Sírio-Libânes in Brasília, statin is a medication with the potential to be effective, but this review study is not yet conclusive. “Although it is interesting, it is not possible to confirm with certainty that the statin has this usefulness. There is still no consistency in the medical literature, and it is necessary to prove these benefits through clinical tests”, he explains.

Girardi also warns that statins, like any other drug, can have side effects and should only be taken with a doctor’s prescription. “This study does not allow us to conclude that kidney cancer patients can go to a pharmacy to buy a statin without recommendations from a specialized professional. We are not at that point yet.”

Statin has a cardiovascular protective effect and perhaps an antitumor protective effect, which needs further studies, agrees Fernando Sabino. This benefit remains to be proven, which is shown by the extensive observational research of the oncologist group, he argues. According to him, as a scientific evolution, the research opens doors for future validation and use of statins as another alternative in the treatment and prevention of kidney cancer. “It is hoped that the scientific community will be interested in this subject. Who knows, in the future, these drugs may be investigated in large studies and randomized clinical trials”, predicts Sabino.

* Intern under the supervision of Carmen Souza