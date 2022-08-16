Supplementing Vitamin D May Relieve Symptoms of Depression, Study Says

+



Supplementing vitamin D may alleviate symptoms of depression, study says (Photo: Ragessos/Wkimedia Commons)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic alone, 129 million people developed some form of depression and anxiety, and the numbers are only increasing. The therapeutic efficacy of current antidepressants is often insufficient, and therefore other ways of relieving the symptoms of the disorder have been sought. One of them is vitamin D supplementation.

know more

An extensive analysis that compiled data from 41 studies on the topic suggests that nutrient supplementation can alleviate depressive symptoms in adults. Published in July in the journal Critical Reviews In Food Science and Nutritionthe study is the largest to date to examine this relationship.

Scientists believe that vitamin D regulates the functions of the central nervous system, disorders of which have been linked to depression. In addition, cross-sectional studies have observed an association between depressive symptoms and vitamin deficiency.

The research used the meta-analysis strategy, the name given to a study that integrates results from different research on the same topic. The meta-analysis was performed in international collaboration between researchers from Finland, Australia and the United States.

Researchers investigated the effectiveness of vitamin D in relieving depressive symptoms in adults through several placebo-controlled trials in different populations. The results showed that supplementation of this nutrient is more effective than a placebo in relieving depressive symptoms in people with depression. On average, the vitamin D supplement was 50 to 100 micrograms per day.

know more

The authors emphasize, however, that more studies are needed to corroborate the relationship. “Despite the broad scope of this meta-analysis, the certainty of the evidence remains low due to the heterogeneity of the populations studied and the risk of bias associated with a large number of studies”, ponders researcher Tuomas Mikola, from the Institute of Clinical Medicine at the University of Eastern Finland, in a statement.

“These findings will encourage further high-profile clinical trials in patients with depression in order to shed more light on the possible role of vitamin D supplementation in antidepressant treatment,” concludes Mikola.