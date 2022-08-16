SUV owner builds toilet inside vehicle; check out

The owner of a Toyota Fortuner in India innovated and asked for a vacuum-operated toilet to be built in his SUV – just like in motorhomes. It has been fitted into the vehicle’s trunk and is accessible from the cabin.

The new SUV – built by the company Ojes Automobiles, specializing in motorhomes – was presented in a YouTube video. You can see that the work was done integrating the space with the cabin, even with the limited interior height. As a result, the SUV also has limited cargo space in its rear.

The bathroom is quite small, but it has a normal toilet, ventilation and also a normal door.

Vacuum toilet conversions are happening quite often in India after the pandemic, especially for drivers taking long journeys. The solution is also popular with taxi drivers, who have trouble finding clean and safe restrooms while in transit.

