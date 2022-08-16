Tatá Werneck asks for breach of telephone secrecy after hacker threats

Tatá Werneck, through his lawyer, Ricardo Brajterman, asked for the breach of telephone confidentiality of the alleged hacker who had access to intimate conversations and began to threaten her. The presenter reported last Friday (12), on social media, that she suffered an extortion attempt, and that she had made a report.

In quick conversation with this column of splash after posting on social networks, Tatá Werneck, without giving details, said: “It’s very serious, serious threats, we are very scared here.”

The presenter’s lawyer, Ricardo Brajterman, explained the measures already taken:

“The investigation will ask for breach of telephone secrecy to identify where the extortion comes from. The criminalist Maíra Fernandes and I have already forwarded the complaint to the police authority. This is yet another case of attempted cybercrime, in which the criminal , whether by email or apps, after getting personal information from the victim, even “hacking” her cell phone, begins to extort her asking for money not to disclose intimate or private information”.

According to Brajterman, there are no suspects, and everything indicates that the Police Department for Repression of Computer Crimes, in Rio de Janeiro, will be responsible for the investigation: “The police themselves will define who will lead the investigation.”

This column of splash tried to contact the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, but did not get a response with more details about the case. As soon as there is a return, the grade will be updated.

In the post on Twitter, Tatá Werneck wrote: “A hacker accessed my intimate conversations and is threatening me and trying to extort me. .