Taxi assistance: 245 thousand drivers receive R$ 2 thousand this Tuesday; see question-answer | Economy

Taxi drivers from all over the country receive this Tuesday (16) the first two installments of the Emergency Benefit for Taxi Drivers – BEm Taxista, known as taxi driver assistance.

In all, R$ 490.4 million will be paid to 245,213 taxi drivers, who will receive R$ 2 thousand each.

According to the Ministry of Labor, 300,771 taxi drivers were enrolled in the program by the municipalities until August 2nd – but 49,515 were considered ineligible for the benefit (see in the questions and answers who is entitled to help).

Taxi drivers whose data were registered by the city halls between August 3rd and 15th, and who are considered eligible, will receive the two installments on the 30th of this month.

See below for questions about the benefit.

As well as the truck driver assistance, the so-called Emergency Benefit for Taxi Drivers – BEm Taxista will be paid to professionals to compensate for the effects of the increase in fuel prices.

What is the benefit amount?

The installments have an estimated value of R$ 1 thousand.

If the number of beneficiaries exceeds 333,000, however, the value of the benefit will have to be reduced in subsequent payments.. This is because the constitutional amendment that approved the taxi driver assistance does not provide for a value for the monthly installment – ​​but establishes that the maximum expenditure on these payments this year will be R$ 2 billion.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, employees are entitled to the benefit. taxi drivers with a valid National Driver’s License and a license to provide the service registered with the city halls in force on May 31, 2022.

How many workers will benefit?

The government did not disclose the number of taxi drivers benefited, as it depends on information that will be provided by city halls regarding professionals who have a license to work in the municipalities.

The information must be provided by the 5,570 Brazilian municipalities.

How will these workers be chosen?

At municipalities must send the registrations taking into account a timetable stipulated by the government. In a first step, the registration made until the 2nd of August in this link. A new opportunity was opened to municipalities that were unable to meet the first deadline, between the 5th and 15th of August.

The deadline for submitting entries will be September 11.

Between the steps, the system will be closed for sending information so that Dataprev, a technology company of the federal government, can analyze and cross-reference the data received, in order to identify the professionals eligible to receive the benefit.

What do taxi drivers need to do?

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, no need for any action by taxi drivers. The provision of information is the responsibility of the municipalities.

Any consultation on the inclusion of drivers in the list informed by the municipality should be made directly to the city hall.

Does only being registered with the city hall guarantee the benefit?

The simple registration of taxi drivers does not guarantee payment of the BEm Taxista. The data sent will be analyzed by Dataprev to identify eligible professionals.

When will the benefit be paid?

The first two installments, referring to the months of July and August, are being paid on August 16th.

A second payment date for the first two installments was set for August 30th – on that day, taxi drivers from cities whose city halls miss the first deadline to send worker data to the government will receive.

It is anticipated that the payment of aid installments to taxi drivers from all over the country to be held until December.

See the planned calendar:

How will payment be made?

Payment will be made through digital social savings, whose deposit is operated by Caixa Econômica Federal, through the Caixa Tem app.

The amounts will be deposited in a digital account by the professional’s CPF, automatically by Caixa. There is no need to register or send account data for the deposit.

Funds not moved within 90 days from the deposit date will return to the Federal Government.

The value and total installments of the benefit may be adjusted according to the number of registered beneficiariesrespecting the global limit available for the payment of the aid, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Can taxi driver assistance be paid to drivers who are not license holders?

Yup. The monthly allowance for taxi drivers across the country can also be paid to professionals who work in the profession, but are not the owners of the license that authorizes the activity.

The benefit will be due to taxi drivers who hold these concessions, permits, licenses or authorizations and who work in the profession and also to those who are authorized to work and are linked to one of these permits. See below:

drivers who have a registration to practice the profession, issued by the competent body of the location where the service is provided until May 31, 2022; and

are taxi drivers who hold a concession, permit, license or authorization issued by the municipal or district public authorities in the regular and effective exercise of their professional activity; or

are taxi drivers with authorization issued by the municipal or district government, in regular and effective exercise of the activity, and linked to the registration of the previous item.

In what situations will the benefit not be paid to drivers?

driver whose CPF is pending regularization with the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil, in a suspended, cancelled, null situation, or of a deceased holder;

driver whose CPF is linked, as founder, to the granting of a pension for death of any nature or of the reclusion allowance; or

driver has a permanent incapacity to work benefit;

a beneficiary taxi driver with an indication of death in the Death Control System or in the National Civil Registry Information System will be considered ineligible;

the benefit will not be paid cumulatively with the truck driver allowance.

Will taxi driver data be reviewed periodically?

For verification of the requirements, the information available in government databases at the time of processing will be used. Eligibility may be reviewed every subsequent month. The information must be provided by the 5,570 Brazilian municipalities on a monthly basis.

Where does the money for the payment come from?

The benefit is part of the pre-election social package created by the so-called PEC Kamikaze, enacted by Congress on July 14th. Among other points, the constitutional amendment increased the value of Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600, expanded the gas voucher and created a “voucher” for truck drivers and an allowance for taxi drivers. The total cost of the pre-election package amounts to R$ 41.2 billion. In the case of taxi drivers, the total amount released is R$ 2 billion.

What if there are payment irregularities?

If there are irregularities that lead to the undue payment of the benefit, the following measures may be taken: