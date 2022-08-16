Taxi driver found dead with signs of torture in Minas Gerais

A 57-year-old taxi driver was found dead inside his own taxi in the Alto Santo Antnio region, in Juiz de Fora, in the Zona da Mata Mineira. The crime took place in the early hours of Monday (15/8).

According to the Military Police, the car hit a tree and fell into a small ditch, on the edge of the asphalt. The victim’s body was in the back seat of the vehicle.

According to the PM, there were signs of torture on the taxi driver, who was found lifeless. The expertise of the Civil Police identified that the victim had her feet tied and a stone was on her head.

There were also eight punctures in the belly and part of the crushed skull. The suspicion that a screwdriver may have been used in the crime.

The Military Police checked the taxi driver’s data and found that he has no past experience with the Police or Justice. Therefore, the crime was registered as robbery, which is theft followed by death.

Vehicle with security cameras

According to the PM, the taxi has a security camera that may have recorded the crime. The equipment was seized for analysis. There is a suspicion that the perpetrator of the robbery tried to break the camera, as the object was damaged.

There is also the suspicion that the killer took the victim’s cell phone, wallet and documents, who was born in Trs Rios (RJ). The case is being investigated by the Civil Police.