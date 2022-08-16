Termination of players with Remo starts to appear in the IDB after elimination in Series C | rowing

Three players appeared in the BID of the CBF, this Monday, the 15th, with the contract terminated with Remo, two days after the team was prematurely eliminated from Série C do Brasileiro. Right-back Celsinho and forwards Bruno Alves and Brenner ended their relationship with the club, which should release more athletes.

Despite the publication of the terminations in the IDB, the club has not yet officially announced the departures.

Remo’s top scorer in 2022 with 11 goals in 32 matches, Brenner leaves the team down. He did not score in the last four games of the Terceirona, where he scored in five opportunities.

Bruno Alves lived ups and downs in Leão. Untouchable in the Campeonato Paraense, he lost space during the C Series, returning to the starting lineup only in the final stretch of the first phase of the competition. He played 23 matches and scored seven goals, being the team’s runner-up in the year. He has a proposal to play Serie B for Ponte Preta.

Bruno Alves and Brenner had their contracts terminated with Remo published in the IDB — Photo: Sidney Oliveira/O Liberal

Celsinho arrived at Baenão for the Series C dispute. He had Ricardo Luz and Rony as competitors on the right-back. He assumed the starting position in the final rounds, but, due to his low performance, he ended up only being on the bench in the last game.

With the uncertainty of this year’s Copa Verde dispute, the Azulino board begins to rescind the players of the current squad. During the week, president Fábio Bentes should give a press conference to talk about the club’s next steps.

