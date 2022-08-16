Textor responds to a fan about signings from Botafogo: ‘Send a thank you letter to Mazzuco’

owner of the SAF Botafogo, John Textor rocked social media on Monday night. Hours after the transfer window closed, the American appeared to defend Alvinegro’s moves, which hired ten players in the period.

An Alvinegro fan came to Twitter and complained to Textor, who had allegedly promised “high investments” for the window. Botafogo, unlike the first windowspent less – despite the high number of reinforcements -, just over R$ 10 million in total.

– So if we find qualified players, on free transfer or on loan, who have high salaries but don’t have the need for a transfer fee to be paid to other clubs, would it be better for you if I simply sent money to other clubs? Wake up and send a thank you note to Mazzuco (director of football) – wrote John Textor, via Twitter.

Fernando Marçal, Adryelson, Carlos Eduardo and Lucas Perri arrived at the club for free, while Junior Santos, Luís Henrique, Gabriel Pires and Jacob Montes are on loan from their respective clubs. Tiquinho Soares was one of those who needed a transfer fee investment.