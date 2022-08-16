The best result of the season: you didn’t expect this

× Disclosure: Embrapa

It was also in March of this year that I told the story of the ugly duckling, in which a company was being mistreated by the market in the name of the infamous “macroeconomic scenario”. What he didn’t count on was that his challenger, microeconomics, could fight back so hard.

At the time, the ugly duckling was M. Dias Branco (MDIA3), which had just presented its results for the first quarter. They revealed the difficulties with the consequences of the war in Europe and with the sharp rise in its main input, wheat (photo), which at that time was trading at R$56 per bushel. Its margins were tightening, but even so, management managed to deliver positive results. And, as I mentioned, that was a hat-off.

Since then, apparently, the ugly duckling has become a swan. From one quarter to the next, the company not only managed to significantly improve its results — carrying out the long-awaited pass-through policy — but also its investors pocketed an incredible 83% appreciation (image below) in a period when the index fell 3% .

A large part of this very strong performance is attributed to excessive pessimism and the large amount of short positions that the company had been attracting. Both renowned managers and analysis houses rated the company as a potential short sale. This, in my opinion, led the stock to have some notable days of strong appreciation due to the zeros, as were the 8% on July 6th and, mainly, the 17% today, after the publication of the results of the second quarter.

And speaking of him: why did I consider this the best result of the season? Of course, this is a completely subjective rating, but I titled this one as the best because of the size of the discrepancy between market expectations and the numbers presented.

This overcoming starts in the first line, in the revenue that, as I mentioned earlier, was greatly influenced by the increase in the price of its products. The average price per kilogram increased by 19% compared to the previous quarter – and most unexpectedly, this did not lead to a drop in volume in the period, but a rise of 12%. Consequently, the revenue recorded, of R$ 2.5 billion, was even higher than the expected, of R$ 2.3 billion.

We see a similar pattern in the other lines. Operating profit (Ebitda) was R$ 357 million, and the expectation was R$ 224 million (result 60% higher). The final profit was around R$ 233 million, while the expected amount was R$ 120 million (95% higher result).

Nicolas MerolaCNPI analyst at Inv Publications.

