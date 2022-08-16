The controversial relationship between China and Petrobras on a day of falling gasoline

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on The controversial relationship between China and Petrobras on a day of falling gasoline 2 Views

Economic Radar By Victor Irajá
Exclusive behind-the-scenes analysis and insights into the world of business and finance. With Diego Gimenes and Felipe Erlich

SEE Mercado: State-owned shares rose on a day that the price of oil sank

Per Diego Gimenes

Updated Aug 15, 2022, 6:24 PM – Posted Aug 15, 2022, 6:20 PM