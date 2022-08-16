The controversial relationship between China and Petrobras on a day of falling gasoline

SEE Mercado: State-owned shares rose on a day that the price of oil sank
Markets opened the day lower in response to economic data from China last July that disappointed investors. The result was a sharp drop in the price of commoditiessuch as oil and ore, which fell between 3% and 4%, but did not influence the company’s shares. Petrobras. The state-owned company fell by almost 3% in the morning, but closed the day stable. This Monday, the 15th, the company announced a new 5% reduction in the price of Gasoline for distributors. The controversial relationship between China and Petrobras and the market’s response to the fuel cut are the subjects of today’s VEJA Mercado.
