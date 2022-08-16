The Godfather’s house can be rented!







– Photo: Marc McAndrews/Airbnb / Casa.com

Fans of Copolla’s classic feature now have the opportunity to spend a season in the English Tudor-style home that served as the exterior of Vito Corleone’s home in the iconic 1972 mafia film.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the film’s release, the 19,000-square-foot mansion is located on Staten Island, New York, and will be available for a 30-night Airbnb reservation for $50 a night during the month of August.





Reservations opened to the public on July 27. The majestic home, which last sold in 2016 for $2.4 million, joins Airbnb’s lineup of notable stays.

In 2020, the site offered a similar opportunity for A Freak Out fans to stay at the iconic mansion from the ’90s comedy series, and in 2021, Wes Anderson fans were able to stay at the movie house of The Eccentric Tenenbaums.





Those who managed to make the reservation will enjoy a private stay for up to five people in the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home, which sits on a spacious 7620 square meter lot. While the 1930s-built exterior looks a lot like the one in the movie, the interior has been renovated with modern touches.





Amenities include an English pub-inspired bar in the basement, a game room, a gym, two fireplaces, and a large saltwater pool in the backyard. A charming old stone wall borders the property.





Inside, chandeliers dot the ceiling. The kitchen has large granite countertops. In the living room, a huge television is nestled in elegant cream-colored built-in furniture.

At least four more TVs are found on the property, presumably so guests don’t have to stray too far from their Godfather movie marathons.

*Via Architectural Digest