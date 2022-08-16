the most economical cars in Brazil

Are you looking for a vehicle capable of doing more than 20 km/l and still having a powerful engine, a lot of comfort and safety? In the list below are the most economical cars according to information from Inmetro.

However, not all options have supersport engines, as there are also popular ones on the list of the most economical cars.

Most economical cars in Brazil today:

Some of the most economical cars today are powered by a hybrid engine, that is, they have electric and fuel propulsion.

1 – Volvo XC60 – Recharge Inscription

Energy consumption – 0.77 MJ/km

Range of up to 78 km in 100% electric mode

City consumption – 26.7 km/l (gasoline)

Road consumption – 24.3 km/l (gasoline)

2 – Jeep Compass – Series S 4xe

Energy consumption – 0.80 MJ/km

Range of up to 44 km in 100% electric mode

City consumption – 25.4 km/l (gasoline)

Road consumption – 24.2 km/l (gasoline)

3 – Mini Countryman – SE All4

Energy consumption – 0.80 MJ/km

Range of up to 57 km in 100% electric mode

City consumption – 23.3 km/l (gasoline)

Road consumption – 27 km/l (gasoline)

4 – BMW 5 Series – 530e M Sport

Range of up to 56 km in 100% electric mode

City consumption – 24 km/l (gasoline)

Road consumption – 25.8 km/l (gasoline)

5 – BMW 3 Series – 330e M Sport

Energy consumption – 0.88 MJ/km

Range of up to 66 km in 100% electric mode

City consumption – 21.7 km/l (gasoline)

Road consumption – 24.6 km/l (gasoline)

6 – Chevrolet Onix

82 hp 1.0 liter engine and 6-speed manual gearbox

Consumption:

City: 13.9 km/l (gasoline) and 9.9 km/l (ethanol);

Road: 16.7 km/l (gasoline) and 11.7 km/l (ethanol).

6 – Chevrolet Onix Plus

82 hp 1.0 liter engine and 6-speed manual gearbox

Consumption:

City: 14.3 km/l (gasoline) and 10.1 km/l (ethanol);

Road: 17.7 km/l (gasoline) and 12.5 km/l (ethanol).

7 – Renault Kwid

71 hp 1.0 flex engine and 5-speed manual gearbox

Consumption:

City: 15.3 km/l (gasoline) and 10.8 km/l (ethanol);

Road: 15.7 km/l (gasoline) and 11 km/l (ethanol).

8 – Toyota Corolla (hybrid)

122 hp 1.8 flex hybrid engine and CVT gearbox

Consumption:

City: 16.3 km/l (gasoline) and 9.9 km/l (ethanol);

Road: 14.5 km/l (gasoline) and 10.9 km/l (ethanol).

9 – Honda City

Engine 1.5 Flex, automatic transmission and 126 hp of power.

Consumption:

City: 13.1 km/l (gasoline) and 9.2 km/l (ethanol);

Road: 15.2 km/l (gasoline) and 10.5 km/l (ethanol).

10 – Fiat Pulse

1.3 Flex engine, offering up to 107 hp of power.

Consumption:

City: 12.6 km/l (gasoline) and 9.1 km/l (ethanol);

Road: 14.7 km/l (gasoline) and 10.1 km/l (ethanol).

