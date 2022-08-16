The Netflix movie that’s a rollercoaster ride and will keep you on the edge of the couch for 107 minutes

The unknown has intrigued and haunted man since the beginning of time. Already in the caves, the first homo sapiens left their impressions about what they understood by manifestations of life beyond the world, monsters that devoured everything they came across, including the rare specimens of humanity that was still beginning to emerge, and that was learning to deal with this obstacle to his tranquility by seeking answers in nature and, obviously, in what was out of his reach. Seeking protection from the gods became part of the routine, in the same way as escaping from bloodthirsty beasts, taming the less indomitable animals, hunting, fishing, gathering edible fruits and trying to establish numerous and healthy offspring. The universe was a loving but severe father, who provided his children with daily sustenance, without, however, neglecting his repressive and punitive character, sending due correction to those who rebelled and despised his zeal. In turn, the community that was being formed took on the responsibility of extending to the generations that would succeed it the uses and traditions that they created fundamental for living in harmony.

Nic Mathieu elucidates some mysteries in the relationship of the human race with what cannot be seen – but exists – in “Spectral”, science fiction averse to classifications by mentioning the uncertainty of life on this and other planes, where resentful, ferocious creatures also rage. , eager to usurp spaces where they are not welcome. Drinking from the source of the video game, this is a story that strives to reproduce the success of great moments in cinema, especially those that allude to the human adventure in inhospitable scenarios, such as other planets and war conflicts. There are more or less obvious elements that place Mathieu’s work somewhere between “Black Hawk Down” (2001), Ridley Scott’s vision of the failed attempt to invade Somalia by American troops, and “Alien – The 8th Passenger”. ” (1979), the director’s epic about the attack of unknown organisms on one of the crew of a space mission. Mathieu emulates the drama of Scott’s work in a slightly more accelerated way, distributing the surprises of the script, co-written with George Nolfi and Ian Fried, with greater uniformity throughout the 108 minutes of projection. The story opens by showing a special forces soldier assigned to war against superhuman beings before a specter believed to be evil in the ruins of a city in Moldova, Eastern Europe, one of the poorest nations in the world. To take the test, DARPA, the US Department of Defense agency responsible for developing strategies and technologies for dealing with crises, sends Mark Clyne, one of its best engineers, to the country. James Badge Dale personifies this anti-hero by impressing on Clyne the disquiet in the face of one of the largest kleptocracies on Earth, which is thriving thanks to political instability, born in turn from revolt in its raw state as a response to ubiquitous misrule. This social effervescence threatens to escalate into civil war, and the contribution of Dale’s character, glasses capable of detecting the movement of ectoplasm, acquires fundamental importance since these hybrid beings, capable of transiting between multiple dimensions, are decimating the American military.

“Spectral” bets on the enemy’s trope in the most abstract way possible to elaborate his comments on the course of US foreign policy, when another eminent American filmmaker is called into the discussion. Mathieu’s film also has a lot of Francis Ford Coppola from “Apocalypse Now” (1979), especially after Fran, the CIA agent played by Emily Mortimer, breaks the monotony of Clyne’s hollow idealism. As can be assumed, it is the pragmatism of this somewhat ambiguous woman that saves humanity, and in this the plot leads to “Arrival” (2016), the dystopia of Denis Villeneuve, one of the most sophisticated directors of all time.

Movie: Spectral

Direction: Nic Mathieu

Year: 2016

Genres: Action/Science Fiction/Thriller

Note: 8/10