the number of food left at the cashier without payment grows

The number of Brazilians who are unable to take home all the food they choose and put in the supermarket cart has grown in recent months. The cut in the purchase occurs at the cashier’s mouth, when the value of the account exceeds what was expected. The way out has been to abandon basic items, such as soybean oil, to superfluous items, such as soft drinks.

Driven by the rise in food prices, the cart that is at the supermarket checkouts is increasingly full. Between January and June this year, 4.997 million items were abandoned. It is a volume almost 16.5% greater than that of the first half of 2021, or 704,900 more items, reveals an unprecedented survey carried out, at the request of Estadão, by Nextop. The company has been operating for 25 years with retail security technology.

Through artificial intelligence and a large database, authorized information was extracted from the cash flow of 982 medium and small supermarkets in the country, which serve all income brackets and which together sell R$5 billion.

To reach the volume of abandoned products, Juliano Camargo, CEO and founder of the company, gathered canceled items and products that the consumer consulted the price and gave up.

“A growth of 16.42% in the amount of abandoned items is very high and reflects that many people must be getting scared”, says Camargo. Despite not having a long series of data, he believes that returns would not have increased if food inflation had been controlled.

In July, the IPCA had a deflation of -0.68%, due to cuts in fuel and electricity taxes. However, food prices accelerated and increased 1.30%, compared to a 0.80% advance in June. In 12 months, food rose 14.72%, compared to IPCA of 10.07%.

Economist Claudio Felisoni de Angelo, president of the Brazilian Institute of Retail Executives (Ibevar), highlights the clarity of this indicator. “The size of the pile of products left at the cashier is a concrete measure of the size of the crisis.” He says that inflation, income and employment indicators have an abstract dimension.

In addition to the lack of money, Felisoni adds that the loss of price reference, caused by the acceleration of inflation, and the lack of clarity of the store to pass the information to the customers can contribute to the abandonment of the purchase.

The Brazilian Association of Supermarkets does not have data on returns. Marcio Milan, vice president, says that the result of the study is a warning for companies and that eventually this may be happening on a larger or smaller scale, depending on the type of store and the region.

A ranking of the ten products most returned by consumers at the supermarket checkout in the first half of this year indicates that the rise in food prices is widespread: it affects the poor and the rich, with basic and superfluous items.

Soda leads the list, according to a study by Nextop, a company specializing in security technology. Next comes milk, followed by soy oil, beer and sugar. Of the ten items that were left over at the checkout counter, four are basic – milk, soy oil, sugar and wheat flour – and six are not so essential – soda, beer, sauces, cookies, hamburgers and dairy drinks.

Four products most abandoned at the checkout – milk, oil, beer and cookies – are also among the ten that recorded the biggest drops in the quantities sold in self-service retail in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, according to an unprecedented survey. made, at the request of Estadão, by NielsenIQ, a consultancy that monitors the sales of products in supermarkets.

Beer pulls the line of items with the biggest drops in sales in volumes calculated by the consultancy, with -15.6%, followed by milk (-13.7%), chicken cuts (-11.6%), coffee (8 .5%), vegetables (-8.2%), oil (-7%), cheese (-6.5%), biscuits (-5.1%), processed meat (-2.8%) and beef cuts (-2.7%).

It is not by chance that several of these products are among those with the highest price increases in recent months, such as milk, coffee, oil, meat, biscuits, for example, according to the IPCA, the official inflation index.

The sudden braking of the consumer in the final stretch of purchases causes a cascading effect. The stranding makes supermarkets buy smaller volumes from the industry and slow down the pace of production and activity. “Today, the level of stocks in supermarkets is the lowest in recent years”, says Juliano Camargo, CEO of Nextop.

In the opinion of Marcio Milan, vice president of the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets, the sector is making more planned purchases due to the levels of inflation reached. “Negotiations are much more intense, always looking for the lowest price.” According to him, the lack of a product is momentary and there is no indication of de-stocking.

More work

The return movement on the shelves of items left by the consumer at the cashier has grown since last month in a store in the capital of São Paulo where Marcos Paulo da Silva Moura is assistant manager. “Before, there were a maximum of two carts per period and now there are three or more.” Among the items that most return to the shelves are meat and superfluous items, such as cookies, cold cuts and dairy products. The latter are immediately returned to the refrigerator to avoid losses. The higher return rate increases the workload of store personnel.

Retired Maria do Carmo Azevedo, 63, who earns a minimum wage and works as a day laborer, for example, has already left product at the cashier several times. With a bag of bread in her hand and another of manioc and pumpkin – ingredients to prepare the soup -, last Wednesday she checked the price of the biscuit, which, according to her, rose from R$ 3 to 6.98, and bills. “If it goes over R$30, I’ll have to take something out, because tomorrow I have to buy bread again.”

Maria do Carmo says that she was very embarrassed on the occasions when she had to return products to the cashier. “This has happened a few times because I did the math wrong and also because I was surprised by the prices: today is one and tomorrow is another.”

Consumer Juliana Gomes Rosa, 35, married and mother of two, who works in the financial market, never had to return a product to the cashier. But the selection is made first. “I’ve stopped choosing things I’d like to buy,” she says.

From six months to now, Juliana has felt a huge difference in prices and in spending for the month’s purchase. Until recently, it disbursed, on average, R$ 1.5 thousand. Today, she spends a little more than R$2,000, even though she has reduced the purchase of non-essential items, such as chocolates and dairy products, and has cut back on basic items, such as sugar. “Our purchasing power has not increased and prices are absurd.”

She explains that the increase in inflation led to the loss of reference prices for various products, such as milk, coffee, eggs, oil, olive oil, for example. Juliana says that she, like all Brazilians, is trying to live from day to day so as not to be anxious and to have reflexes in other areas of life. “This whole situation doesn’t just affect shopping: it’s the trip, the school.