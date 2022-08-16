The strangest things found in passenger bags

Did you know that, when traveling to the United States, American security agents can check what is inside your suitcase at the airport, even without your authorization? So it is! And I’ll tell you: they find every thing weird (and forbidden) that they just have to tell it to believe it.

When they suspect that there is something irregular in the suitcase, TSA (Transport Security Administration) agents open travelers’ checked bags to check what is inside. And in their day-to-day work, they have already seized objects and even animals, according to this article on the MSN website.

Curious to know what US agents found strange inside travelers’ bags? Come on:

Cats and dogs

Animals such as cats and dogs can travel together with their owners in the cabin of the plane or in a special compartment, depending on the size of the animals and the airline (each one has a rule). But that does not always happen!

At LaGuardia Airport in New York, a TSA agent found a puppy in the luggage after the alarm went off. The owner says that the animal got into the suitcase alone, but who knows… Anyway, the dog was returned to the owner.

In 2018, according to the MSN article, it was the turn of agents to find a cat in the checked bag. This time, however, the owner lost custody of the animal, which was taken to a local humanitarian center.

fake bomb

I think everyone knows you can’t travel armed, right? Just imagine the fright of the agents when they saw an object similar to a bomb in the suitcase.

The artifact looked so real that 6 control runways at Newark International Airport in New Jersey had to be closed. According to the owner, he was taking the fake bomb to an explosive device detection training in Florida.

Freddy Krueger’s Hand

Does everyone know Freddy Krueger? The famous horror character carries sharp razors in one hand, and it was something similar to what agents found in a suitcase at the Atlanta Airport. The glove was full of metals and razors. What a danger!

animal feces

Amazingly, certain strange things that agents find are not prohibited from carrying. And this case shows a very curious situation. In 2019, TSA officials found something strange in a man’s luggage, and upon inspecting it, they found a bag of moose poop. The passenger stated that he would ‘deliver’ to politicians he didn’t like. As the item in question was not prohibited, he was allowed to travel normally. And let’s face it: bad luck for those who sat next to him on the plane, I didn’t want to be on this flight.

Toilet paper holder… in the shape of a revolver

Carrying replica weapons in your luggage can be a big problem, but the passenger here had bought the object for a different purpose: it was actually a stylized toilet paper holder. Of course, the TSA agents didn’t know, and from the x-ray they must have guessed it was a real weapon. But nothing was more than a scare.

samurai sword

Believe it or not, a passenger tried to board the plane with a samurai sword. One no, three! Of course, he didn’t succeed, but what drives someone to do that? I, huh!

Eels, fish and seahorse

In the list of animals found in travelers’ bags, we now come to a case that caught the attention of TSA agents: a passenger checked a suitcase with 163 fish and 22 invertebrate animals. Obviously they were confiscated.

In another case, the TSA found in a carry-on bag a bottle of liquor with five endangered seahorses already dead. An absurdity!

snakes

Can you imagine the agents’ fright when they opened the suitcase and came face to face with a snake? This happened at Newark Airport. According to reports, someone left the animal behind and agents called the police to take it away.

Have you ever had an item seized from your luggage? Share your experience with us!