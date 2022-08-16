They boycotted Zé Gotinha

THE Childhood vaccination coverage in Brazil is decreasing every year. Of the top nine vaccines recommended for children, none reached the 2020 federal target of having at least 90% or 95% of the public vaccinated. Even the coverage of the polio vaccine, whose best-known form is the droplet vaccine, has decreased by 23%. In 2010, only 1% of children were not vaccinated against polio. In 2020, the proportion has increased to 24%. With the decrease in vaccination coverage, the risk is that diseases that have already been eradicated will return to circulate in Brazil. The proportion of newborns whose mothers did not receive adequate prenatal care had been decreasing since 2014, but in a country that accentuated the inequalities faced in access to health during the pandemic, this scenario has worsened. In 2020, of every 10 live births, 3 did not have adequate prenatal care. The data are from IEPS Data, an initiative of the Institute of Studies for Health Policies, which compiles health indicators in Brazil. O =equalities this week does an X-ray of vaccination coverage in the country.

In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, the BCG, human rotavirus, meningococcal C, pneumococcal, polio, MMR (1st dose), pentavalent, hepatitis B (in children up to 30 days old) and hepatitis A vaccines did not reach the federal goal of having at least 90% of the public vaccinated. Year by year, there is a decrease in the application of immunizations recommended for children.

Polio vaccination has decreased by 23% in ten years. In 2010, only 1% of children were not vaccinated against polio. In 2020, it increased to 24%. The state where this change was greatest is Amapá: in 2010, 9% of children were not vaccinated and, in 2020, it was 58%. Since 2016, polio vaccination coverage in Brazil has been below 95%, which is the target recommended by the federal government.

BCG vaccination coverage, which protects against severe forms of tuberculosis, has also recorded low rates – it dropped from 99.7% in 2018 to 74% in 2020. In the first year of the pandemic, no state reached the goal of vaccinating 95% of the target audience. The indication of the National Immunization Program is that the vaccine is applied soon after birth.

In 2015, 214 measles cases were confirmed in Brazil and, in the following year, the country received the certification of elimination of the virus by the World Health Organization. In both 2016 and 2017, no new cases were recorded. Over the years, the vaccine coverage of the MMR, which protects against the disease, has been reduced and, in 2018, 9,325 cases were confirmed. The following year, Brazil lost its virus elimination certification and new outbreaks were identified. In 2019, 20,901 cases of the disease were recorded. The number increased from the entry of the virus along with sick tourists and immigrants. From 100% vaccination coverage of the first dose in 2014, it dropped to 79.7% in 2020, when 8,448 cases were recorded. The government’s goal is for vaccination coverage to be greater than 95%, being the most effective way to control measles cases in the country.

The proportion of newborns whose mothers did not receive adequate prenatal care had been decreasing since 2014, but in a country that accentuated inequalities in access to health during the pandemic, this scenario has worsened. In 2020, of every 10 live births, 3 did not have adequate prenatal care.

Physician coverage in Brazil is one-third that of the UK. Although the WHO does not have a specific parameter for the proportion of physicians per population, the federal government uses as a reference the proportion of the United Kingdom, which, after Brazil, has the largest public health system of a universal nature guided by primary care. In 2020, there were two doctors for every thousand Brazilians, in the United Kingdom, there were six in 2019.

In Brazil, there is also a regional inequality in the coverage of physicians. In 2020, in the Federal District, the federative unit with the highest coverage of physicians, there were 3.6 professionals per thousand inhabitants, more than in New Zealand. In Maranhão, the state with the lowest rate, only 0.9 doctors per thousand inhabitants, which is similar to Fiji.

Source: IEPS Date; Ministry of Health; Our World in Data