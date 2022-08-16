Three Corinthians players are called up by the Brazilian Under-20 Team to compete in a tournament

This Monday, three Corinthians players were summoned by Ramon Menezes, coach of the Brazilian Under-20 Team, for the tournament in Uruguay, which will be held in September. Robert Renan, Ryan and Giovane will wear hopscotch at the Conmebol Sub-20 Tournament, in Punta Del Este.

The championship will take place between the 4th and 10th of September. In addition to Brazil, Argentina, Uzbekistan and Uruguay will also participate in the competition. Corinthians representatives will miss Timão in the main team and under-20 during the period.

Robert Renan has played five games for the professional team this season. Giovane had more opportunities with Vítor Pereira, the striker played 12 matches. Ryan has not yet made his debut as a first-team player, but he is an important part of the Under-20 team, commanded by Danilo.

It was Ramon Menezes’ third call-up at the head of the Brazilian Under-20 Team. The Conmebol Under-20 Tournament is a qualifier for the category’s World Cup, which will be held in the second half of 2023, in Indonesia.

See the full list

goalkeepers

Caique – Palmeiras

Kauã – Flamengo

Mycael – Atletico

sides

Arthur – America Mineiro

Joao Moreira – Sao Paulo

Patrick – Sao Paulo

Thauan Lara – International

defenders

Beraldo – Sao Paulo

Douglas Mendes – RB Bragantino

Robert Renan – Corinthians

Weverton – Cruise

Socks

Alexsander – Fluminense

Juninho – Atletico

Ronald – Gremio

Ryan – Corinthians

Nathan Ribeiro – Gremio

attackers

Eguinaldo – Vasco

Erick Marcus – Vasco

Giovane – Corinthians

Giovanni – Palmeiras

Matheus Nascimento – Botafogo

Marquinhos – Arsenal

Angelo – Santos

