Three Corinthians players are called up by the Brazilian Under-20 Team to compete in a tournament

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Three Corinthians players are called up by the Brazilian Under-20 Team to compete in a tournament 1 Views

This Monday, three Corinthians players were summoned by Ramon Menezes, coach of the Brazilian Under-20 Team, for the tournament in Uruguay, which will be held in September. Robert Renan, Ryan and Giovane will wear hopscotch at the Conmebol Sub-20 Tournament, in Punta Del Este.

The championship will take place between the 4th and 10th of September. In addition to Brazil, Argentina, Uzbekistan and Uruguay will also participate in the competition. Corinthians representatives will miss Timão in the main team and under-20 during the period.

Robert Renan has played five games for the professional team this season. Giovane had more opportunities with Vítor Pereira, the striker played 12 matches. Ryan has not yet made his debut as a first-team player, but he is an important part of the Under-20 team, commanded by Danilo.

It was Ramon Menezes’ third call-up at the head of the Brazilian Under-20 Team. The Conmebol Under-20 Tournament is a qualifier for the category’s World Cup, which will be held in the second half of 2023, in Indonesia.

See the full list

goalkeepers

Caique – Palmeiras
Kauã – Flamengo
Mycael – Atletico

sides

Arthur – America Mineiro
Joao Moreira – Sao Paulo
Patrick – Sao Paulo
Thauan Lara – International

defenders

Beraldo – Sao Paulo
Douglas Mendes – RB Bragantino
Robert Renan – Corinthians
Weverton – Cruise

Socks

Alexsander – Fluminense
Juninho – Atletico
Ronald – Gremio
Ryan – Corinthians
Nathan Ribeiro – Gremio

attackers

Eguinaldo – Vasco
Erick Marcus – Vasco
Giovane – Corinthians
Giovanni – Palmeiras
Matheus Nascimento – Botafogo
Marquinhos – Arsenal
Angelo – Santos

See more at: Corinthians in the Seleo and Base do Corinthians.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Di María debuts with a goal and an assist, and Juventus beat Sassuolo | italian football

At the end of the first round of the 2022/23 Serie A, Juventus beat Sassuolo …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved