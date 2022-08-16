Three Steps News | Video – Truck transporting soybeans catches fire in El Soberbio

Around 4 pm this Sunday, a truck carrying 32 tons of bulk soybeans was heading towards Colônia Alicia – El Soberbio on Coastal Route 2, Paraje Chafaríz, when Diego Raúl C. (38) felt an explosion in the box area. exchange rate. Immediately the first flames start, so he stops driving and gets out of the vehicle. See video:

The fire ended up consuming the cabin, the chassis and part of the semi-trailer, leaving half of the road unsuitable for vehicle traffic. Members of the El Soberbio Volunteer Fire Department worked at the scene, recording only material damage.

Watch another video:

